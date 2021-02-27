Watch now: Northern Iowa outlasts Illinois State in two-overtime thriller to end regular season

NORMAL — Illinois State and Northern Iowa weren't playing for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference's regular-season finale Saturday at Redbird Arena.
It just felt that way with 50 minutes of basketball required.
Northern Iowa never trailed in the second overtime and downed ISU, 94-87, at Redbird Arena.
ISU got a career-high 34 points from sophomore guard DJ Horne in dropping to 7-17 overall and finishing last in the league for the first time since 2004 at 4-14.
A different Senior Day ceremony for sure, but cool to see how Illinois State players greeted Taylor Bruninga and Matt Chastain before game vs. UNI. pic.twitter.com/Py4pRh5nTq— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) February 27, 2021
"The way the flow of the game was going there was a lot of emotion," said Horne, who made 13 of 23 shots from the field and 4 of 10 on 3-pointers. "It was Senior Night for us and we wanted to get the seniors (Matt Chastain and Taylor Bruninga) a win even though they couldn't play.
"It meant a lot to us. The fact we couldn't pull it out is definitely a disappointment."
Ironically, the Redbirds and UNI aren't done playing each other. They will square off again in an MVC Tournament play-in round game at 8 p.m. Thursday in St. Louis.
Dusan Mahorcic contributed a season-high 20 points and eight rebounds for the Redbirds, while Josiah Strong scored 14 points and Antonio Reeves 11. ISU shot 49.3% from the field, going 8 of 29 outside the arc, and had 20 turnovers.
"It's not a shocker, that's a really tough loss," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "We couldn't finish it out. Credit Northern Iowa. We did a lot of really good things after the start. We didn't guard very well in the second half and overtime, but I'm very proud how we competed."
UNI (9-15, 7-11), which took a 70-56 victory over the Redbirds on Friday, received 22 points off the bench from Noah Carter. Freshman guard Bowen Born added 21 points, while Phyfe had 18 points and nine rebounds.
The Panthers shot 49.3% from the field, sinking 11 of 28 from 3-point range. UNI grabbed a 40-32 rebounding advantage.
Carter swished a 3-pointer from the corner with 24 seconds left in the first overtime to put UNI ahead, 81-79. Mahorcic got fouled and ISU's worst foul shooter made both to tie the game with 4.4 seconds left.
Born's 16-foot at the buzzer spun out forcing another five minutes.
Phyfe's rebound basket and Nate Heise's 3-pointer got UNI started in the second overtime and ISU didn't have an answer.
"I told them (in the locker room) if we want to have a good week in St. Louis we have to have a good week of practice," said Muller. "We need everyone playing (well). We didn't have everyone playing well tonight. We had guys compete, but it's not like we were hitting on all cylinders. We've got to get some guys playing better and get another chance against UNI on Thursday."
ISU extended its seven-point halftime lead to 43-33 early in the second half on Reeves' fast-break dunk off Strong's pass. But Mahorcic picked up his fourth foul on a moving screen, going to the bench with 16:59 left.
UNI soon made its comeback with Mahorcic on the bench. Berhow sank back-to-back 3-pointers to end an 11-0 run and give the Panthers a 48-47 lead with 12:17 left.
The lead changed hands five times, with three ties, until Horne sank a 15-foot jumper and made two nice feeds to Mahorcic for layups to put the Redbirds ahead, 67-63, with 3:47 left.
UNI regained the lead at 68-67 on Carter's 3-pointer from the wing with 1:36 left. ISU answered as Horne buried a 3-pointer from the corner on Emon Washington's pass for a 70-68 lead with 1:18 lead.
Horne missed the front end of a one-and-bonus with 10.3 seconds left which could have iced the game. That gave UNI a chance.
After a couple timeouts, Phyfe sank a runner close to the basket with a second left to tie the game. Reeves' three-quarters heave at the buzzer hit the heel of the rim as the game went into OT.
"I'm going to be the most upset about it myself because I feel right then and there it could have been the difference between a win and a loss," said Horne. "Coach always tells me to keep playing. It wasn't the end of the game there, but I still take it personally."
It didn't look good early for ISU. UNI zoomed out to an 11-2 lead.
Horne got ISU's offense started, scoring 11 straight Redbird points to cut the deficit to 19-13. ISU settled back in its zone and Mahorcic got some inside offense going. The Redbirds went on a 18-5 run to grab a 31-26 lead.
Horne's 3-pointer with 42 seconds left gave ISU a 37-30 lead. Abdou Ndiaye blocked Born's shot in the lane as the Redbirds streamed to their locker room.
