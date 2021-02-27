Watch now: Northern Iowa outlasts Illinois State in two-overtime thriller to end regular season

"It's not a shocker, that's a really tough loss," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "We couldn't finish it out. Credit Northern Iowa. We did a lot of really good things after the start. We didn't guard very well in the second half and overtime, but I'm very proud how we competed."

UNI (9-15, 7-11), which took a 70-56 victory over the Redbirds on Friday, received 22 points off the bench from Noah Carter. Freshman guard Bowen Born added 21 points, while Phyfe had 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Panthers shot 49.3% from the field, sinking 11 of 28 from 3-point range. UNI grabbed a 40-32 rebounding advantage.

Carter swished a 3-pointer from the corner with 24 seconds left in the first overtime to put UNI ahead, 81-79. Mahorcic got fouled and ISU's worst foul shooter made both to tie the game with 4.4 seconds left.

Born's 16-foot at the buzzer spun out forcing another five minutes.

Phyfe's rebound basket and Nate Heise's 3-pointer got UNI started in the second overtime and ISU didn't have an answer.