Watch now: Notre Dame receiver Jones transferring to Illinois State
Watch now: Notre Dame receiver Jones transferring to Illinois State

NORMAL — Former Notre Dame receiver Micah Jones has signed a scholarship agreement to transfer to Illinois State.

Jones will join the Redbird football roster this summer and have three years of eligibility beginning with the fall season of 2021.

The 6-foot-4½, 219-pound Jones has seen action in five games over the past two seasons with the Irish. He will graduate from Notre Dame in May before entering ISU’s master’s program in business administration.

“He was a very good player out of high school. He knows a lot of our players and has a lot of friends here,” Redbirds coach Brock Spack said. “We were looking for big receivers. He has very good ball skills and very good size. He’s a great student so that’s very good for us.”

Jones was a four-star recruit out of Gurnee Warren, the same high school as current Redbirds Cole Anderson. Melvin Pettis and Adam Saul. He caught 53 passes for 824 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.

Jones is the second FBS transfer who will begin play at ISU in the fall. Defensive lineman Noah Hickcox of Minnesota had earlier announced he was transferring to ISU.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

