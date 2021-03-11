Watch now: Notre Dame receiver Micah Jones transferring to Illinois State

NORMAL — Former Notre Dame receiver Micah Jones has signed a scholarship agreement to transfer to Illinois State.
Jones will join the Redbird football roster this summer and have three years of eligibility beginning with the fall season of 2021.
The 6-foot-4½, 219-pound Jones has seen action in five games over the past two seasons with the Irish. He will graduate from Notre Dame in May before entering ISU’s master’s program in business administration.
“He was a very good player out of high school. He knows a lot of our players and has a lot of friends here,” Redbirds coach Brock Spack said. “We were looking for big receivers. He has very good ball skills and very good size. He’s a great student so that’s very good for us.”
Jones was behind current NFL receivers Chase Claypool and Miles Boykin during his time at Notre Dame.
“There is a lot of competition at Notre Dame. It made me a better person and a better player to have all those guys around,” Jones said. “They have the same body type as I do. Me being a bigger player, I have strength most receivers don’t have.”
Jones was a four-star recruit out of Gurnee Warren, the same high school as current Redbirds Cole Anderson. Melvin Pettis and Adam Saul. He caught 53 passes for 824 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.
“Not only those Warren guys I know, but I know so many other people on that team,” said Jones. “It was definitely a good decision for me in that way. It’s a really good fit for me coming in already knowing what it’s going to be like.”
Jones is the second FBS transfer who will begin play at ISU in the fall. Defensive lineman Noah Hickcox of Minnesota had earlier announced he was transferring to ISU.
Jones called himself "deceptively fast" with a 40-yard time in the low 4.5s.
"I can get on people pretty quickly and run past them," he said.
