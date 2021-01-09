Watch now: Offensive troubles prove costly to Redbirds as surprising Evansville wins fourth straight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Stopping Evansville from going wild on 3-pointers was at the top of Illinois State's scouting report heading into Saturday's game at Ford Center.
Thanks to a zone they haven't used much this season, the Redbirds accomplished that. Evansville went 7 of 25 outside the arc.
Now another problem has sprung up. Fixing its own offensive woes figured to consume ISU's coaching staff heading into Sunday's 1 p.m. finale in the Missouri Valley Conference weekend series.
ISU went more than seven minutes without scoring late as Evansville pulled away to defeat the Redbirds, 57-48, at Ford Center.
"We got stagnant and the ball got kind of stuck in some people's hands," said ISU sophomore DJ Horne. "We just have to watch the film and learn from that so it doesn't happen again."
The Redbirds (3-6, 0-3 MVC) shot 42.8% from the field, including 6 of 13 on 3-pointers. But a 6-of-15 effort at the free throw line and 15 turnovers doomed ISU as surprising Evansville (6-5, 4-1) — which was picked last in the league's preseason poll — won its fourth straight game.
"I'll sign up for 38.6% (for Evansville shooting) and 57 points every day of the week," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "Offensively, our turnovers and free throw efficiency really hurt us. We had a lot of chances, but our young group hasn't been able to figure that out yet."
Junior guards Jawaun Newton and Shamar Givance paced the Purple Aces with 19 and 15 points, respectively, as Evansville snapped an 11-game losing streak against ISU. Newton tied his career high by making 8 of 12 field goal attempts and 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Givance also added seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Evansville committed only seven turnovers. The Aces outscored ISU, 15-6, on points off turnovers.
Guards paced ISU, too. Antonio Reeves scored a team-high 11 points, while Horne and Josiah Strong added 10 points. The Redbirds shot 42.9% from the field and were 6 of 13 on 3-pointers.
“Give Illinois State credit — that is the first time we saw full court pressure like that," said Evansville head coach Todd Lickliter. "They also played zone against us, which we do not see a whole lot of either. Our guys made some good adjustments and our staff did a great job. All in all, it was a great team effort.”
ISU used an 11-0 run to grab a nine-point lead with less than eight minutes left in the first half. Dedric Boyd's free throw gave the Redbirds a 24-14 lead with 5:49 left until intermission.
But the Redbirds went through a five-minute drought as Evansville countered with a 10-0 run to tie the game. Boyd's 3-pointer ended the Aces' surge and ISU took a 27-26 halftime lead.
ISU's locker room at the break wasn't cheery. In addition to letting the Aces come back, sophomore forward Harouna Sissoko strained his Achilles late in the first half.
"It (losing the double-digit lead) was big, especially for a group that is trying to get some confidence," said Muller. "You go into halftime with that (big) lead, your whole locker room feels differently. Harouna getting hurt, hurt us a lot. He tweaked his Achilles pretty bad. It was not something I wanted to put him back in and risk. He wasn't moving very well.
"Our rotation changed a lot, and our offensive execution was hurt by that. We were small, and we don't practice that way nearly as much."
Evansville hit its first three shots of the second half to take a 33-28 advantage. The Redbirds used an 8-2 run, thanks to a pair of baskets each from Horne and Reeves, to take their last lead at 36-35 with 13:20 left.
The Aces used a 16-5 run, capped by Newton’s 3-pointer, to grab a 51-41 lead. ISU got within six before the Redbirds missed eight straight shots while committing two turnovers and going scoreless for a span of 7:28.
"Offensively I thought we were still too quick to shoot some things, contested shots," said Muller. "But the biggest issue for us offensively was turnovers. The first half we had some really careless turnovers. We'll watch film with our guys to see how to attack it better."
After losing by a combined 61 points at Loyola two weeks ago, ISU had last weekend off after Valparaiso postponed a series at Redbird Arena because of COVID-19 positive cases. The Redbirds used much of their next 11 days of practice to get straightened out defensively.
"I felt we got better in the zone defense," said Horne. "Offensively we had kind of a good first half, but we had to make that last the whole game."
Muller was unsure if the 6-foot-7 Sissoko will play Sunday. Abdou Ndiaye, the Redbirds' 6-9 sophomore forward, returned after missing the Loyola series with a sliced pinkie finger on his last hand. Ndiaye had two of ISU's four blocks and played 16 minutes.
ISU badly needs to get a win. The last W came Dec. 15 when the Redbirds beat winless Chicago State, which later called off its season.
"I thought going into the game our guys were very confident and feeling very good and ready to play. It's the in-game that's hard," said Muller. "Can we sustain it in competition? That's the challenge, especially for a young team with the confidence we have right now."
