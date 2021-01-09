Watch now: Offensive troubles prove costly to Redbirds as surprising Evansville wins fourth straight

"Offensively I thought we were still too quick to shoot some things, contested shots," said Muller. "But the biggest issue for us offensively was turnovers. The first half we had some really careless turnovers. We'll watch film with our guys to see how to attack it better."

After losing by a combined 61 points at Loyola two weeks ago, ISU had last weekend off after Valparaiso postponed a series at Redbird Arena because of COVID-19 positive cases. The Redbirds used much of their next 11 days of practice to get straightened out defensively.

"I felt we got better in the zone defense," said Horne. "Offensively we had kind of a good first half, but we had to make that last the whole game."

Muller was unsure if the 6-foot-7 Sissoko will play Sunday. Abdou Ndiaye, the Redbirds' 6-9 sophomore forward, returned after missing the Loyola series with a sliced pinkie finger on his last hand. Ndiaye had two of ISU's four blocks and played 16 minutes.

ISU badly needs to get a win. The last W came Dec. 15 when the Redbirds beat winless Chicago State, which later called off its season.