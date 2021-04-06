Watch now: Other programs join Illinois State football in opting out of spring games

NORMAL — Other FCS programs have followed since Illinois State coach Brock Spack announced on March 21 the Redbirds were opting out of the remaining four games of their spring schedule.
Yet Spack maintains his goal was not to start a parade.
“I’m not surprised,” Spack said of Cal Poly, Chattanooga, Albany, Wofford, Western Illinois and New Hampshire also canceling the rest of their spring contests. “I really didn’t care if anybody else did it. I know we did the right thing for our program and our situation here. I did it to protect our players.”
Spack cited a lack of depth, especially on an injury depleted defensive line, when halting the Redbird season after a win over Western put the ISU record at 1-3.
“One thing we (Missouri Valley Football Conference coaches) agreed on is we didn’t want to do anything that would hurt the fall (season),” said Spack. “Fall has to go off without a hitch. Every day we did this, we were hurting the fall. That was the bottom line.”
After taking a week off, Redbird players are back in the weight room
“It gets us back on track. We’re starting to heal up,” Spack said. “We’ll take time off (in May) for finals and come back in June and hit the ground running.”
The nationwide stampede to the transfer portal has both taken players from and added players to the ISU roster.
Among those who have departed are starting cornerback Charles Woods (who has since committed to Southern Methodist near his Dallas home) and starting receiver Taylor Grimes.
Also looking elsewhere are back up safety Trenton Hatfield and quarterback Jack Baltz, who was the fourth string signal caller this spring.
First in line for Woods’ starting spot is redshirt freshman Braden Price with redshirt freshman Franky West also likely to see additional playing time.
“Right after the season there will be some guys going into the portal because they can,” said Spack. “It’s just the world we live in now. Most of the guys are looking for playing time. Some guys move on because they get sideways in the program.”
Spack expects the NCAA to soon approve a one-time transfer rule without having to sit out a season. “It’s a slam dunk that’s going to happen,” he said.
ISU has added defensive lineman Noah Hickcox from Minnesota and receiver Micah Jones from Notre Dame. The most recent addition is defensive lineman Darnell Hanson.
The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Hanson played at Nazareth Academy in LaGrange Park before attending but not playing for a year at Division II Upper Iowa. He will have four years of eligibility at ISU.
“He’s a former basketball player,” Spack said. “He has length, upside and he’s athletic. He’s going to be big.”
The ISU coach and his staff are “always going to be in the transfer market. It’s who can help us win now and where do we need help? We’re still looking at defensive linemen,” said Spack.
The Redbirds lost starting defensive lineman Jason Lewan to a serious foot injury in a March game at Northern Iowa. Spack does not expect Lewan to play during the fall schedule but has not ruled it out.
“I don’t, but you never know,” said the Redbird coach. “He gets the plate taken out this summer. We’ll see how it goes. It’s not out of the realm of possibility he could function. But we’re not going to put him in a situation where he can’t protect himself.”
Because the spring season did not count as a year of eligibility, ISU seniors have the option of playing in the fall.
Spack said all but All-American offensive tackle Drew Himmelman intend to do so. Himmelman has said all along he would prepare for an NFL opportunity once the spring schedule concluded.
Seniors returning include starters in offensive linemen Cole Anderson and Trey Georgie, fullback Timothy McCloyn, cornerback Jarrell Jackson, linebacker Brandon Simon, defensive lineman Jacob Powell and punter JT Bohlken.
Also coming back are tight end Robert Gillum (a 2019 starter who was injured this spring) and defensive linemen Michael Gomez and Luke McCall.
Schedule released
ISU's fall schedule is out and features a Sept. 4 season opener against Butler at Hancock Stadium.
The Redbirds will hit the road for games at Western Michigan on Sept. 11 and Eastern Illinois on Sept. 18 before opening the MVFC schedule on Sept. 25 at Southern Illinois.
After an Oct. 2 home game against Missouri State, ISU will have a week off. The schedule resumes with an Oct. 16 homecoming game versus North Dakota State.
The Redbirds travel to South Dakota on Oct. 23 and Western Illinois on Oct. 30. The remainder of the schedule features home contests with Northern Iowa (Nov. 6) and Indiana State (Nov. 20) and a trip to North Dakota (Nov. 13).