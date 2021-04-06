Watch now: Other programs join Illinois State football in opting out of spring games

ISU has added defensive lineman Noah Hickcox from Minnesota and receiver Micah Jones from Notre Dame. The most recent addition is defensive lineman Darnell Hanson.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Hanson played at Nazareth Academy in LaGrange Park before attending but not playing for a year at Division II Upper Iowa. He will have four years of eligibility at ISU.

“He’s a former basketball player,” Spack said. “He has length, upside and he’s athletic. He’s going to be big.”

The ISU coach and his staff are “always going to be in the transfer market. It’s who can help us win now and where do we need help? We’re still looking at defensive linemen,” said Spack.

The Redbirds lost starting defensive lineman Jason Lewan to a serious foot injury in a March game at Northern Iowa. Spack does not expect Lewan to play during the fall schedule but has not ruled it out.

“I don’t, but you never know,” said the Redbird coach. “He gets the plate taken out this summer. We’ll see how it goes. It’s not out of the realm of possibility he could function. But we’re not going to put him in a situation where he can’t protect himself.”