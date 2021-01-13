Watch now: Paige Saylor, Illinois State women return home to face Valparaiso

“The UNI weekend, she doesn’t like to lose. She wanted to do everything she could do to help us win,” Gillespie said. “She has the tools. She’s so quick off the bounce, and she’s a really good shooter. Sometimes she passes up shots because she’s looking to penetrate to get other people shots.”

The Redbirds (5-2, 2-2 in the Valley) will be shooting for a better start when they face Valpo. ISU has outscored its opponents in every quarter, but the margin is smallest (101-95) in the first period. And, the initial quarter has produced less points than each of the following three.

“We talk about the first possession is just as important as the last possession,” said Saylor. “Being more focused and cognizant of that can help.”

At 5-4 and 1-1 in MVC play, Valpo is a guard-oriented group. The Crusaders won at Redbird Arena last season, 78-70.

“They are very different that anything we’ll see this year,” Gillespie said. “From an offensive standpoint, they spread you out. They play five guards and either shoot the three or try to break you down off the bounce.”