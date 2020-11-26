Watch now: Quick start propels Ohio State to rout over Illinois State in basketball season opener

Falling behind 22-0 to start the season wasn't exactly something Dan Muller saw coming. However, Illinois State's head coach couldn't say he was totally surprised by the outcome.
ISU cut Ohio State's lead to 14 early in the second half before the No. 23-ranked Buckeyes cruised to a 94-67 victory in Wednesday's opener at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
"We're not ready to be a good team yet. Part of that is we missed two weeks of practice a couple weeks ago and part (other) circumstances," said Muller. "When you have an inexperienced team, our guys don't understand and some ways don't believe the coaches when we say how hard you have to play to be a good team.
"I wish we could have given Ohio State a better game. I do think we'll grow from this. It's a tough first game considering the circumstances."
The Buckeyes hurt the Redbirds inside as forwards Justice Sueing scored 19 points and E.J. Liddell, a two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball from Belleville West, added 16. Ohio State outscored ISU in the paint, 50-14.
ISU's frontline was short-handed. Senior forward Keith Fisher III opted-out of the season a couple weeks ago because of COVID-19 concerns for his family. Then junior college transfer Dusan Mahorcic, who Muller said has been the Redbirds' best inside player in practice, didn't make the trip at the last minute because of back problems.
"The truth is they (made) 26 free throws, so really they scored 76 points in the paint because we didn't foul a jump shooter all day," said Muller. "When you start four sophomores and have four freshmen out there at times together, you have a lot of breakdowns."
ISU was led by its starting backcourt. Sophomore Antonio Reeves recorded team highs of 17 points (tying his career high) and seven rebounds, while junior college transfer Josiah Strong chipped in 15 points and sophomore DJ Horne 10. The Redbirds shot 38.6% from the field (9 of 20 on 3-pointers) and were outrebounded, 43-33, while committing 16 turnovers.
"Dusan has been our best big, by far, in practice," said Muller. "He's been leading in rebounds by a wide margin in practice. He's our most physical big, although Alston (Andrews, a freshman) did a great job getting in there. What Dusan does for us that is really important to our offense is he can pass and dribble.
"It was a very big loss. Plus it happened yesterday, and we didn't have much time to prepare. But that's going to be this year. You have to be able to handle adversity."
Support Local Journalism
The Redbirds missed their first 10 shots before Dedric Boyd made a free throw and freshman Howard Fleming Jr. sank a mid-range jumper with 13:10 left in the first half to end the drought.
Ohio State enjoyed a 42-18 lead before Horne got hot. He sank a 3-pointer, hit a floater and scored on the wing in the final 1:25 to cut the deficit to 42-25 at halftime.
ISU closed the gap to 42-28 when Strong opened the second half with a 3-pointer. But the Redbirds couldn't get any closer as Ohio State stretched the margin to as much as 85-50 on Duane Washington's 3-pointer with 6:25 left.
Muller thought a key moment came when ISU redshirt freshman Harouna Sissoko got called for a foul on Sueing's basket and then received a technical. Washington made both free throws on the technical and then CJ Walker scored on a layup for a 54-30 lead with 16 minutes left.
"He (Sissoko) let his emotions get the best of him," said Muller. "The reaction to that was not very good. We let go of our principles and they probably picked it up a little bit."
Ohio State had five players score in double figures with Washington and Zed Key adding 12 points and Walker 10. The Buckeyes shot 48.4% from the field and were 26 of 36 at the line.
"It was a good first start for our guys. They (the Redbirds) came out and missed a few shots they probably make, at least ones we've seen on film," said Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann. "I'm really proud of our guys' effort overall. We had really good energy and guys were ready to play. They were anxious and ready to play."
Fleming contributed eight points, five rebounds and five assists in his ISU debut, but also had five turnovers.
One player who dressed but didn't play for ISU was Sy Chatman. The 6-foot-8 junior forward, a transfer from UMass, received an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility last week.
"Sy has to be better in practice. He has to buy into what we're talking about and be on time to everything," said Muller. "Once he earns (the right) to get on that court and wear that uniform, which is a privilege to put on the Redbird uniform and represent this university, he'll certainly get in the game. Until then, he'll be an assistant coach with us."
ISU faces UMass Lowell at noon (CT) Saturday in Columbus. The River Hawks opened Wednesday with a 76-68 victory over San Francisco.
To the Apple!
Kenneth Pierson
Mike VandeGarde
Rick's night
Cage coaches and star players
Tarise Bryson
So long, Horton...Hello, Redbird Arena
Steve Hansell
ISU veterans
Members of the Illinois State basketball teams from 1982-85
Looking for help
ISU basketball: How good can it be?
Illinois State basketball squad
Jankovich plans up-tempo style
Rico Hill
Lloyd Phillips
My rebound
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!