Watch now: Quick start propels Ohio State to rout over Illinois State in basketball season opener

Ohio State enjoyed a 42-18 lead before Horne got hot. He sank a 3-pointer, hit a floater and scored on the wing in the final 1:25 to cut the deficit to 42-25 at halftime.

ISU closed the gap to 42-28 when Strong opened the second half with a 3-pointer. But the Redbirds couldn't get any closer as Ohio State stretched the margin to as much as 85-50 on Duane Washington's 3-pointer with 6:25 left.

Muller thought a key moment came when ISU redshirt freshman Harouna Sissoko got called for a foul on Sueing's basket and then received a technical. Washington made both free throws on the technical and then CJ Walker scored on a layup for a 54-30 lead with 16 minutes left.

"He (Sissoko) let his emotions get the best of him," said Muller. "The reaction to that was not very good. We let go of our principles and they probably picked it up a little bit."

Ohio State had five players score in double figures with Washington and Zed Key adding 12 points and Walker 10. The Buckeyes shot 48.4% from the field and were 26 of 36 at the line.