Watch now: Quick start propels Ohio State to rout over Redbirds in basketball season opener

Illinois State's basketball team dug itself a 22-0 hole to start the season Wednesday against No. 23-ranked Ohio State as the Buckeyes cruised to a 94-67 victory at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes hurt the Redbirds inside as Justice Suing scored 19 points and E.J. Liddell, a two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball from Belleville West, added 16. Ohio State outscored ISU in the paint, 50-14.

ISU was led by Antonio Reeves with 17 points, while junior college transfer Josiah Strong chipped in 15 and DJ Horne 10. The Redbirds shot 38.6% from the field (9 of 20 on 3-pointers) and were outrebounded, 43-33, while committing 16 turnovers.

Dusan Mahorcic, expected to start at center for ISU, didn't make the trip to Columbus because of back problems.

The Redbirds missed their first 10 shots before Dedric Boyd made a free throw and freshman Howard Fleming Jr. sank a mid-range jumper with 13:10 left in the first half to end the drought.

Ohio State enjoyed a 42-18 lead before Horne got hot. He sank a 3-pointer, hit a floater and scored on the wing in the final 1:25 to cut the deficit to 42-25 at halftime.