Watch now: Ready-to-use Missouri State soccer field draws ire of Illinois State football

“Even though some snow removal has been possible, ice removal is not possible without risking permanent damage to the turf, and it remains not game-ready. Likewise, campus has been closed all week until today, with numerous pipes burst, parking lots not cleared and stadium simply unable to safely accommodate a football game day at this time. There is much more that goes into these decisions than pushing snow or looking at the forecast. Based on all these factors and the safety of everyone involved, the call was made to postpone, which is how we arrived at this point.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ISU football coach Brock Spack expressed his dismay at the situation.

“It’s hard for me to believe. I really don’t know what to believe right now,” Spack said. “I don’t get it. That soccer field looked plenty fine for me. I’m not buying it. There should have been a game this weekend. This is about the integrity of football and the integrity of the Missouri Valley. It’s really a bad look.”

Spack said ISU’s stadium crew has been clearing ice and snow off Hancock Stadium since January for Redbird practices.

“We had ice on our field as well, and it’s been taken up very easily,” said Spack. “Our administration, our grounds and maintenance people have done a fantastic job here. We planned for something like this.”