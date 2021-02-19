 Skip to main content
Watch now: Ready-to-use Missouri State soccer field draws ire of Illinois State football
Watch now: Ready-to-use Missouri State soccer field draws ire of Illinois State football

NORMAL — A happy soccer coach at Missouri State soured the moods of those associated with the Illinois State football program Friday.

Missouri State men’s soccer coach Jon Leamy expressed appreciation that his team was able to practice Friday, tweeting the “boys/staff did a fantastic job of clearing snow on the Betty & Bobby Allison Soccer Stadium - Awesome seeing the boys able to train today!”

That came two days after ISU’s scheduled football game at Missouri State on Saturday was postponed until April 17 by the Missouri Valley Football Conference “due to adverse weather conditions, playing field readiness and to ensure a safe environment for student-athletes from both institutions.”

Leamy tweeted two photos showing the soccer field, which is near Missouri State’s football field, cleared of snow and his players training on the surface.

Missouri Valley associate commissioner Mike Kern said Friday the postponement will stand and the game remains scheduled for April 17.

Missouri State athletic director Kyle Moats issued the following statement Friday: “After thorough consultation with university administration, grounds staff, our turf provider, and facility personnel, the decision was made to postpone Saturday’s football game against Illinois State.

“Even though some snow removal has been possible, ice removal is not possible without risking permanent damage to the turf, and it remains not game-ready. Likewise, campus has been closed all week until today, with numerous pipes burst, parking lots not cleared and stadium simply unable to safely accommodate a football game day at this time. There is much more that goes into these decisions than pushing snow or looking at the forecast. Based on all these factors and the safety of everyone involved, the call was made to postpone, which is how we arrived at this point.”

ISU football coach Brock Spack expressed his dismay at the situation.

“It’s hard for me to believe. I really don’t know what to believe right now,” Spack said. “I don’t get it. That soccer field looked plenty fine for me. I’m not buying it. There should have been a game this weekend. This is about the integrity of football and the integrity of the Missouri Valley. It’s really a bad look.”

Spack said ISU’s stadium crew has been clearing ice and snow off Hancock Stadium since January for Redbird practices.

“We had ice on our field as well, and it’s been taken up very easily,” said Spack. “Our administration, our grounds and maintenance people have done a fantastic job here. We planned for something like this.”

ISU had offered Hancock Stadium as an alternate site for the game and was denied. Kern stated on Wednesday that moving the game "would create an imbalance of home/away sequencing in an already imbalanced schedule."

The Redbirds have not played a football game since Dec. 14, 2019. ISU’s season opener is now set for Feb. 27 against South Dakota at Hancock Stadium.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

