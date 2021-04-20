 Skip to main content
Watch now: Receiver Maurice Frost II to play football at Illinois State
NORMAL — Wide receiver Maurice Frost II has signed a scholarship agreement to join the Illinois State football team.

“He’s athletic and really good after the catch,” ISU coach Brock Spack said.

Frost will have four years of eligibility with the Redbirds and is transferring from the Naval Prep School.

“He was at the prep academy and wasn’t sure about the military commitment,” said Spack.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Frost played at Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, Fla., where he caught 24 passes for 519 yards in 2019. That’s an average of 21.6 yards per reception.

“He was a very good high school player and is a very good student,” Spack said. “He could be a slot or outside receiver, and he can return kicks.”

Another Sobkowicz: Rolling Meadows receiver Daniel Sobkowicz has agreed to join the Redbirds as a preferred walk on, picking ISU over a similar offer from Northern Illinois.

The 6-3, 190-pound Sobkowicz will join his brother on the Redbird roster. Max Sobkowicz is a sophomore defensive lineman.

Dead period ending: After more than a year, the NCAA-mandated dead period is set to end on June 1. That means college teams will be permitted to return to normal recruiting practices.

Spack and his coaching staff have begun to plan for the return of camps but still need final approval from ISU administration to begin taking registrations. Such camps have become valuable evaluation tools in recruiting.

“We’re trying to get back on that horse when it comes to summer camps,” said the Redbird coach. “For us, it’s been huge. A lot of good players come through.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

