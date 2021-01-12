Watch now: Redbird football notebook, Defensive lineman Noah Hickcox transferring to Illinois State

NORMAL — The Illinois State football team’s Rockford connection is growing even stronger.
Minnesota defensive lineman Noah Hickcox, a graduate of Rockford Boylan High School, confirmed Tuesday he plans to transfer to Illinois State for the fall 2021 season.
“That’s the first thing he mentioned to me,” Hickcox said of ISU head coach Brock Spack being a Rockford native. “But I knew it already. It will be cool to talk to more Rockford guys.”
Hickcox joins linebacker Julian Haynie and quarterback Britton Morris as Rockford area natives on the ISU roster. And, former Redbird tailback James Robinson, who rushed for over 1,000 yards this season for the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie, also is from Rockford.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Hickcox will remain at Minnesota for the spring semester to complete his degree in family social science. He will begin graduate school at ISU this summer and have two years of eligibility with the Redbirds. The two-time all-academic Big Ten Conference selection has a career goal of being a school psychologist.
“I’m really excited about it,” Hickcox said. “It’s an awesome opportunity to get a really good education and play some ball. Looking at the pros and cons of the schools I was considering, it’s close to home and fits schematic wise so I thought ISU would be the best place for me.”
Hickcox has seen action in 26 games over three seasons at Minnesota, totaling seven tackles while playing defense and on the Golden Gophers’ kickoff return and punt units.
“I got to see a lot of Big Ten players and deal with the Big Ten in terms of physicality and how strong you have to be on the line,” said Hickcox “Whatever school I got the opportunity to play for, I bring a lot of physicality to the line.”
Hickcox first heard from ISU assistant coach Cody Deti after he placed his name in the transfer portal.
“Back to high school recruiting, he recruited me as well,” Hickcox said. “Almost every day I was in the portal, I got a call from someone on the staff. They were really excited to have me.”
Hickcox projects as an end in ISU’s 3-4 defensive alignment. If the Redbirds employ a four-man front, Hickcox would be a tackle.
ISU coach Brock Spack said he could not comment on Hickcox because the university has yet to receive a signed scholarship agreement.
Indiana State opts out: The Redbirds were down to seven games for the spring schedule on Monday after Indiana State announced it would not return to the field until the fall.
“He (Indiana State coach Curt Mallory) is really worried about the two seasons (in 2021),” Spack said. “I get that. But I think you’ve got to do something this spring.”
The Redbirds were scheduled to play the Sycamores on April 3. The cancellation means ISU will have two Saturdays off between home games on March 27 against South Dakota and April 17 versus Southern Illinois in the regular season finale.
While Spack says such a layoff is far more ideal, he prefers it to scheduling an eighth game against a nonconference opponent or one of the two Missouri Valley Football Conference teams (South Dakota State and Youngstown State) ISU is not scheduled to play.
The Jackrabbits and Penguins both already have contests set for April 3 and 10, meaning the entire schedule would have to be shuffled to allow a matchup with the Redbirds.
“I don’t want to add a game. Leave it the way it is,” said Spack. “I have no interest in doing that. I’m fine with seven games and let’s go play.”
The ISU coach acknowledged the MVFC has the final say in any possible rescheduling.
Wiggins a national champ: Holmon Wiggins, who was running backs coach at ISU from 2006-10, is a national champion after Alabama defeated Ohio State on Monday. Wiggins is the wide receivers coach for the Crimson Tide.
“That was awesome. I’m very excited for him. I sent him a congratulatory text before the game,” said Spack, the Redbird coach for Wiggins’ final two years in Normal. “He was on Denver’s (Johnson) staff, and I interviewed him like three times. He was too good of a person and coach not to be part of our staff. He’s had a great career.”
After leaving ISU, Wiggins spent one year at Tulsa before being an assistant under Justin Fuente for four seasons at Memphis and three at Virginia Tech. Fuente was a Redbird offensive coordinator during Johnson’s tenure. Wiggins is in his second year at Alabama.
