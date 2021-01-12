Watch now: Redbird football notebook, Defensive lineman Noah Hickcox transferring to Illinois State

Hickcox has seen action in 26 games over three seasons at Minnesota, totaling seven tackles while playing defense and on the Golden Gophers’ kickoff return and punt units.

“I got to see a lot of Big Ten players and deal with the Big Ten in terms of physicality and how strong you have to be on the line,” said Hickcox “Whatever school I got the opportunity to play for, I bring a lot of physicality to the line.”

Hickcox first heard from ISU assistant coach Cody Deti after he placed his name in the transfer portal.

“Back to high school recruiting, he recruited me as well,” Hickcox said. “Almost every day I was in the portal, I got a call from someone on the staff. They were really excited to have me.”

Hickcox projects as an end in ISU’s 3-4 defensive alignment. If the Redbirds employ a four-man front, Hickcox would be a tackle.

ISU coach Brock Spack said he could not comment on Hickcox because the university has yet to receive a signed scholarship agreement.

Indiana State opts out: The Redbirds were down to seven games for the spring schedule on Monday after Indiana State announced it would not return to the field until the fall.