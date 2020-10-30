Watch now: Reinhardt: Former Illinois State star James Robinson didn't need the NFL Draft to succeed

The NFL discovered that James Robinson is not a sprinter when the former Illinois State tailback ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
A lack of that coveted “breakaway speed” was the knock on Robinson entering the Combine. When he posted the unspectacular clocking, that was the clincher. The Rockford native was not among the 255 college players selected over the Draft’s seven rounds.
Illinois State's James Robinson in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine from NFL Network broadcast. pic.twitter.com/3yj3lGq2N4— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 29, 2020
Plus, the brand of FCS football Robinson played at ISU was derided as “small school,” a silly label popular with professional football snobs who are lazy in their evaluations.
So let’s summarize. Robinson does not possess blazing speed and he didn’t play in a Power Five Conference.
Yet it's clear the NFL missed something. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Robinson as an undrafted free agent and have been handsomely rewarded as the former Redbird ranks seventh in the NFL and second among rookies with 481 yards rushing.
ISU assistant coaches Khenon Hall and Cody Deti are convinced Robinson would have been drafted if complications from the pandemic not had caused the NFL to cancel all individual workouts and meetings with teams.
“He may not run the fastest 40, but over 10 to 15 yards he’s one of the fastest in the country,” said Hall, noting Robinson fared quite well in most other Combine drills. “He’s going to get from Point A to Point B very fast.
"The biggest thing we thought would translate to the NFL was his vision and his burst through the holes. He has some of the best contact balance I’ve ever seen. He’s going to make the first guy miss.”
ISU’s running backs coach, Hall said Robinson felt “offended and disrespected” by being passed over in the Draft.
“It adds a little fuel to the fire but not much. He’s very self motivated. He doesn’t need much on the outside. He knew he was good enough. He just wanted the opportunity to show himself.”
ISU offered Robinson a scholarship as a sophomore at Rockford Lutheran High School career. Robinson received letters of interest from many of the top programs in the nation, and Iowa extended a scholarship offer.
The Hawkeyes withdrew that offer when it appeared Robinson might not qualify academically. ISU, however, wasn’t going anywhere.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s not that James was a horrible student, but it wasn’t where it needed to be,” said Deti, who played a key role in Robinson’s recruitment. “I told him if you don’t take care of these things, nothing is going to happen for you. And he took care of them.”
By the time Robinson was done at Rockford Lutheran, academics were no longer an issue.
“He made it, and it wasn’t even close,” Deti said. “It’s unbelievable how much he improved academically from sophomore year to senior year.”
Deti remembers talking to Robinson during his senior year and James wasn’t saying much. That’s not uncommon for the soft-spoken Robinson, but Deti sensed the tailback’s mind was otherwise occupied.
“He said, ‘Coach, I just want to win a state championship,' ” recalled Deti. “I said ‘OK, I’ll be in touch once a week and just say hello.’ ”
As the All-American tailback on the team I have covered for many years, Robinson was frequently requested for interviews before and after games by myself and other media.
Brock Spack postgame pic.twitter.com/kaKV1sk0aq— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) December 8, 2019
I spoke with James one-on-one many times, and we got along fine. He was never rude or combative, but it also was clear that he would rather be doing something else.
“He doesn’t talk much. It goes back to his business-like approach,” Hall said. “He doesn’t care about attention in the media. He’s all about helping his team win and being the best player he could be. He didn’t want to be singled out. He’s a humble, quiet kid. He knows he doesn’t do it without his O line.”
What motivates the man who rushed for over 13,000 yards and 200 touchdowns in high school and college combined?
“His fire comes from his upbringing, his family. Everything James does is for his family,” said Hall. “He loves the game and he wants to be able to take care of them. He wants to be the best ever.”
“He’s got a great family. His mother is a terrific woman, his grandparents …,” Deti said. “They work hard. James works hard. He does things right. You reap what you sow, and that’s showing up now at the professional level.”
Robinson wasn't feeling a Draft in April. But the ruckus being kicked up by Robinson is certainly being felt throughout the NFL this fall.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!