Watch now: Reinhardt: Former Illinois State star James Robinson didn't need the NFL Draft to succeed

The Hawkeyes withdrew that offer when it appeared Robinson might not qualify academically. ISU, however, wasn’t going anywhere.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s not that James was a horrible student, but it wasn’t where it needed to be,” said Deti, who played a key role in Robinson’s recruitment. “I told him if you don’t take care of these things, nothing is going to happen for you. And he took care of them.”

By the time Robinson was done at Rockford Lutheran, academics were no longer an issue.

“He made it, and it wasn’t even close,” Deti said. “It’s unbelievable how much he improved academically from sophomore year to senior year.”

Deti remembers talking to Robinson during his senior year and James wasn’t saying much. That’s not uncommon for the soft-spoken Robinson, but Deti sensed the tailback’s mind was otherwise occupied.

“He said, ‘Coach, I just want to win a state championship,' ” recalled Deti. “I said ‘OK, I’ll be in touch once a week and just say hello.’ ”

As the All-American tailback on the team I have covered for many years, Robinson was frequently requested for interviews before and after games by myself and other media.