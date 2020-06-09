Watch now: Reinhardt top games No. 5: Illinois State women thrill home crowd with WNIT win over Illini

“Lydia drove to the basket and personally I thought it was a block (foul). It didn’t go that way. It’s just unfortunate,” said Illinois coach Jolette Law. “Give a lot of credit to Illinois State. They fought from tipoff to the buzzer sound.”

Illinois had taken a 51-50 lead on a 3-pointer from Smith at the 1:43 mark. It was the Illini star’s only points of the second half.

ISU gave up the ball on a shot clock violation before Krick rebounded a miss from Illinois’ Kersten Magrum to set up Broadway’s heroics.

“A wide open three for Katie, we couldn’t ask for a better shot than that,” Krick said. “We set up plays all game for her, and they were guarding her really tight. It so happened on that last one it was kind of a scramble and it left her open. I know our whole team loves to see Katie shoot the ball.”

ISU snapped an eight-game losing streak to Illinois, including a 62-51 Illini triumph early in the season.

“I’m really proud of our kids. I felt like they had a stern set chin coming in, and they expected great things from each other,” said Redbird coach Robin Pingeton, who grabbed the courtside microphone after the game to thank the crowd. “I felt like our girls hung in there and believed until the very end.