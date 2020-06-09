Watch now: Reinhardt top games No. 5: Illinois State women thrill home crowd with WNIT win over Illini

The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
It was kind not in funneling weak opponents the Redbirds’ way, but instead offering challenging, confidence-building games to set up a March 28 encounter at Redbird Arena.
ISU defeated Butler, 57-54, traveled to Purdue to edge the Boilermakers, 59-57, behind 21 Nicolle Lewis points and handled Kansas, 71-51, at home sparked by 15 points and seven rebounds from Ashleen Bracey.
Those three victories forged a dream matchup with the University of Illinois heading to Normal for a quarterfinal game. The Illini had toppled ISU, 62-51, on Nov. 24, 2009, at Redbird Arena.
With postseason triumphs over a Big Ten and a Big 12 opponent in hand, the Redbirds were flying high and ISU fans were more than happy to tag along for the ride.
A boisterous crowd was in place a full hour before tipoff. The assembled group of 4,459 spilled over into the upper deck, and a contingent of orange and blue clad Illini faithful added to a memorable atmosphere.
Although the Redbird program hit bottom in the mid 2010s, it has been resurgent in the past three seasons under Coach Kristen Gillespie.
March 28, 2010, displayed the potential of ISU women’s basketball in terms of both talent and fan interest and is my No. 5 favorite game I have had the privilege to chronicle for The Pantagraph over a sportswriting career that dates back to the 1980s.
The following is an abridged version of my game coverage from that Sunday afternoon:
Katie Broadway’s picture perfect jump shot produced a picture perfect ending for Illinois State on Sunday.
Broadway’s 3-pointer from the right wing with 19 seconds remaining lifted the Redbirds to a 53-51 victory over the University of Illinois in a taut thriller of a Women’s National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game at Redbird Arena.
Broadway snared the rebound of a Maggie Krick 3-point miss and passed to Nicolle Lewis. As the Illini defense collapsed on Lewis, the Redbird center gave it back to ISU’s leading 3-point shooter.
“My body is numb,” Broadway said of the drama fueled by a vocal crowd of 4,459 that was the second largest in program history. “They doubled off Nicolle and left me wide open. I stayed calm and knocked it down.”
ISU (28-7) tied the school record for victories while advancing to the WNIT semifinals for the second straight season and will play California on Thursday at Redbird Arena in a 7:05 p.m. tipoff.
Illinois (19-15) got a driving shot from Lydia McCully on the final possession. The miss was rebounded by the Illini’s Jenna Smith, whose put back attempt in heavy traffic fell short as Lewis was credited with a block.
“Lydia drove to the basket and personally I thought it was a block (foul). It didn’t go that way. It’s just unfortunate,” said Illinois coach Jolette Law. “Give a lot of credit to Illinois State. They fought from tipoff to the buzzer sound.”
Illinois had taken a 51-50 lead on a 3-pointer from Smith at the 1:43 mark. It was the Illini star’s only points of the second half.
ISU gave up the ball on a shot clock violation before Krick rebounded a miss from Illinois’ Kersten Magrum to set up Broadway’s heroics.
“A wide open three for Katie, we couldn’t ask for a better shot than that,” Krick said. “We set up plays all game for her, and they were guarding her really tight. It so happened on that last one it was kind of a scramble and it left her open. I know our whole team loves to see Katie shoot the ball.”
ISU snapped an eight-game losing streak to Illinois, including a 62-51 Illini triumph early in the season.
“I’m really proud of our kids. I felt like they had a stern set chin coming in, and they expected great things from each other,” said Redbird coach Robin Pingeton, who grabbed the courtside microphone after the game to thank the crowd. “I felt like our girls hung in there and believed until the very end.
“In games like this, there’s no room for self doubt. I don’t think we wavered from that standpoint.”
Lewis topped ISU with 14 points and hauled down nine rebounds. Lewis also was the primary defender on Smith, who was held to 12, six below her average.
Krick added 12 points and matched Lewis with a season-high nine rebounds. Broadway was 3 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 11.
