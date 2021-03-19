Watch now: Rough third quarter dooms Illinois State to WNIT loss

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A disastrous third quarter was too much for the Illinois State women's basketball team to overcome Friday in the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament.
Tulane opened the second half with a 22-5 surge and defeated the Redbirds, 75-67, at My Town Movers Fieldhouse.
.@DeeWilson21 with the post moves tho 👀— Illinois State WBB (@RedbirdWBB) March 20, 2021
She sinks the FT for the old-fashioned 3-pt play!
📺 | https://t.co/Ey0Y4FjzSh
ISU 31, TU 29 | 2:04 2Q#BackTheBirds // #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/xHw2xVonyM
"I thought we had some pretty good looks, but when you shoot 13% it's going to be hard to win," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "It was the difference. We shoot 13% in the third quarter and they shoot 62%.
"I think if we make some of those shots it's a different game, but that's the way it goes. The thing we couldn't control was whether that ball was going to go in the basket and that's what got us."
ISU (15-8) led 33-29 at the half but hit just 2 of 15 third-quarter shots. Tulane (18-8) scored the first 11 points of the third quarter and carried a 52-41 lead into the final period.
The Redbirds pulled within eight on a Mary Crompton 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining but got no closer.
Crompton helped ISU to a 22-19 lead through one quarter with 11 points. Her first of three 3-pointers in the opening period set a Redbird sophomore record for treys in a season with 54.
Tulane led 29-28 before ISU scored the final five points of the first half. Terrion Moore handed the Redbirds a 33-29 edge entering halftime on a layup with 1:02 showing.
Crompton was 5 of 10 from beyond the arc and led ISU with 19 points. Moore added 12 points, JuJu Redmond 11 and Paige Saylor and DeAnna Wilson 10 each.
Wilson topped all rebounders with 14, 10 off the offensive glass.
"To get 10 offensive rebounds, that is unbelievable," said Gillespie. "You look at our stat sheet and we've got all five starters in double figures, you have 16 offensive rebounds and nine turnovers to a team that presses on every made shot. You'd think you win the game. It's just that third quarter. Going 2-of-15, that did us in."
Arsula Clark paced Tulane with 21 points and Jer'Kaila Jordan added 13.
ISU meet Samford on Saturday in a 2 p.m. consolation game.
.@CoachKGillespie with the assist on @Jujujuju_22’s half court make! 👀#BackTheBirds // #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/yR4r5mfbAj— Illinois State WBB (@RedbirdWBB) March 19, 2021