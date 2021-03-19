Watch now: Rough third quarter dooms Illinois State to WNIT loss

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A disastrous third quarter was too much for the Illinois State women's basketball team to overcome Friday in the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

Tulane opened the second half with a 22-5 surge and defeated the Redbirds, 75-67, at My Town Movers Fieldhouse.

"I thought we had some pretty good looks, but when you shoot 13% it's going to be hard to win," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "It was the difference. We shoot 13% in the third quarter and they shoot 62%.

"I think if we make some of those shots it's a different game, but that's the way it goes. The thing we couldn't control was whether that ball was going to go in the basket and that's what got us."

ISU (15-8) led 33-29 at the half but hit just 2 of 15 third-quarter shots. Tulane (18-8) scored the first 11 points of the third quarter and carried a 52-41 lead into the final period.

The Redbirds pulled within eight on a Mary Crompton 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining but got no closer.

Crompton helped ISU to a 22-19 lead through one quarter with 11 points. Her first of three 3-pointers in the opening period set a Redbird sophomore record for treys in a season with 54.