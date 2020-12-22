Watch now: Sam Ojuri named new Illinois State running backs coach

“They were all really high on him,” Spack said. “Sam is a good fit for us and the style we play. Our last two running back coaches we moved them over from defense, and they had to learn the position on the run. Now we’ve got a guy who played the position, coached the position and really understands it.”

Ojuri played professionally in the Canadian Football League and worked with the wide receivers and running backs at Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

“Sam brings a great knowledge of the position as a standout collegiate player, a professional in the CFL and as a young coach,” said Spack. “Combine those things with his knowledge of the state of Illinois and its recruiting circles and I think he will be a great fit. Coach Craig Bohl put the stamp of approval on Sam as a coach and that goes a long way for me. He brings instants credibility to the position.”

Ojuri shifts to the other side of an intense Missouri Valley Football Conference rivalry between ISU and North Dakota State.