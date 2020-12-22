Watch now: Sam Ojuri named new Illinois State running backs coach

NORMAL — Brock Spack tried to recruit Sam Ojuri a decade ago, but it was too late.
The timing is much better now and Ojuri has joined Spack’s Illinois State coaching staff as the Redbirds running backs coach.
“When I first got the job one of the first places I went was Barrington,” Spack said Tuesday. “Sam had already made his decision.”
That decision sent Ojuri to North Dakota State where he was the leading rusher for Bison national championships teams in 2011, ’12 and ’13. He rushed for 33 touchdowns and ranks fourth on the Bison career list with 3,594 yards on the ground.
“Being an Illinois guy born and raised, having played the running back position and Illinois State having been a running back factory the past 10 years made it a perfect fit for me and my family,” said Ojuri. “It’s a great culture here. I’m excited to be on the other side and give the (Missouri) Valley the best we’ve got.”
Ojuri has spent the past two seasons as an offensive graduate assistant coach at Wyoming. The Wyoming coach is Craig Bohl, Ojuri’s head coach at North Dakota State.
Spack said he received glowing recommendations on Ojuri from Bohl, former Redbird assistant and current Kansas State assistant Brian Anderson and Barrington coach Joe Sanchez.
“They were all really high on him,” Spack said. “Sam is a good fit for us and the style we play. Our last two running back coaches we moved them over from defense, and they had to learn the position on the run. Now we’ve got a guy who played the position, coached the position and really understands it.”
Ojuri played professionally in the Canadian Football League and worked with the wide receivers and running backs at Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
“Sam brings a great knowledge of the position as a standout collegiate player, a professional in the CFL and as a young coach,” said Spack. “Combine those things with his knowledge of the state of Illinois and its recruiting circles and I think he will be a great fit. Coach Craig Bohl put the stamp of approval on Sam as a coach and that goes a long way for me. He brings instants credibility to the position.”
Ojuri shifts to the other side of an intense Missouri Valley Football Conference rivalry between ISU and North Dakota State.
“Illinois State was always a tough group of kids and well coached,” Ojuri said. “We knew when we played them it wasn’t going to be easy and it was always going to be a dogfight.”
Ojuri takes over for Khenon Hall on the ISU staff. Hall’s contract was not renewed, according to Spack, who declined additional comment.
Hall, who played at ISU in 2008 before suffering a career-ending injury, also was the Redbird recruiting coordinator,
“It is definitely not a good feeling when you have to leave home,” said Hall. “I want to thank my players. That’s what I did it for. They trusted me and believed in me. I wish them nothing but the best. At the end of the day, I am a Redbird through and through. I want them to have the most success as possible.”
Hall also expressed gratitude to ISU deputy director of athletics Leanna Bordner for giving him a start in athletics.
“Leanna was a huge part in my coaching career and my life,” Hall said. “If not for her, I’m not sure it would have been possible. She helped me get where I’m at.”
