Watch now: Scouts show up to test out Illinois State football players

“This (the NFL) has been my goal and dream since I was a kid. I always had the feeling this was going to happen for me,” Uphoff said. “Being able to show I can play with all the great players at the Senior Bowl helped me. Talking to scouts and GMs (general managers) at the Senior Bowl, it was like ‘wow, this is happening right now.’ ”

Uphoff has been training in Dallas the past three months. He hopes NFL teams view him in the same mold as former Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn, who starred as a rookie for the Carolina Panthers.

“I look up to Jeremy Chinn. He’s a great player and a great person,” said Uphoff. “He’s the great player I aspire to be. We have a similar playing style.”

Uphoff also had success as a kickoff returner as ISU and is willing to try that at the next level if asked.

“I believe I can do it. But it’s rare to see a safety in the NFL on kick return,” he said. “I love playing defense, but there’s nothing like running that football.”

Uphoff has “tried to stay level headed” through his conversations with NFL personnel. “I have a business like mentality with this stuff, but it’s really exciting and I’m really grateful," he said.