Watch now: Scouts show up to test out Illinois State football players

NORMAL — Perhaps not wanting to miss out on the next Illinois State diamond in the rough, 25 scouts from 23 NFL teams descended on Hancock Stadium on Wednesday.
After James Robinson set rushing records for undrafted rookies with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, the throng of scouts came to see current Redbird offensive tackle Drew Himmelman and former Redbirds Christian Uphoff, Brady Davis, Romeo McKnight, Braxton Haley and Aaron Mends work out at ISU’s Pro Day.
“It gave me a lot of inspiration watching James last year,” Uphoff said. “It was awesome.”
“This program puts people in the league,” said Davis. “People like James and those before my time doing so well in the league shows people we are producing from this program.”
While others moved on to prepare for the pro ranks after the Redbird fall season was delayed by pandemic concerns, Himmelman stayed at ISU and is a fourth-year starter at left tackle.
“Some scouts wanted to see more tape on me,” Himmelman said. “I trusted the process. That’s kind of been the theme for me.”
The 6-foot-10, 320-pound Himmelman believes another season – albeit a delayed season – working with ISU offensive line coach Harold Etheridge has proven a plus for his professional aspirations.
“It’s done a ton for me honestly,” he said. “I’m really glad I got to have him three years as offensive line coach. He’s changed my game a lot and brought some new footwork. It’s really helped me in my pass protection. His door is always open. We grind it out and fix the issues.”
Because Himmelman has not been training specifically for the NFL Combine type drills scouts put players through at Pro Days, he did not run the 40-yard dash, cone drills or bench press. He did take the Wonderlic test, get measured and go through position specific drills.
Scouts also stayed to watch Himmelman in action during ISU’s afternoon practice.
“I think I can definitely add a little more to my frame. That takes time in the weight room,” said Himmelman. “I wouldn’t be opposed to adding five or 10 more pounds.”
Himmelman is considered a potential late round pick in the NFL Draft as is Uphoff.
The former Redbird safety decided to train for a professional opportunity instead of play at ISU this spring. That decision came after Uphoff was offered a chance to play in the Senior Bowl. In that game, Uphoff was voted the top safety on his team.
“This (the NFL) has been my goal and dream since I was a kid. I always had the feeling this was going to happen for me,” Uphoff said. “Being able to show I can play with all the great players at the Senior Bowl helped me. Talking to scouts and GMs (general managers) at the Senior Bowl, it was like ‘wow, this is happening right now.’ ”
Uphoff has been training in Dallas the past three months. He hopes NFL teams view him in the same mold as former Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn, who starred as a rookie for the Carolina Panthers.
“I look up to Jeremy Chinn. He’s a great player and a great person,” said Uphoff. “He’s the great player I aspire to be. We have a similar playing style.”
Uphoff also had success as a kickoff returner as ISU and is willing to try that at the next level if asked.
“I believe I can do it. But it’s rare to see a safety in the NFL on kick return,” he said. “I love playing defense, but there’s nothing like running that football.”
Uphoff has “tried to stay level headed” through his conversations with NFL personnel. “I have a business like mentality with this stuff, but it’s really exciting and I’m really grateful," he said.
Uphoff was measured at 6-foot-2, 209 pounds by scouts Wednesday. He ran 40-yard dashes of 4.63 and 4.59 seconds and had a vertical leap of 33 inches. Details on the other players were not available.
Davis also planned to play for the Redbirds in the fall of 2020 as a sixth-year senior but decided not to wait for the spring season. After a Hula Bowl appearance, Davis hopes to sign as a free agent after the draft and impress an NFL team once he gets to their training camp.
“I’ve been communicating with multiple teams. My agent seems to be very positive,” said Davis, who was ISU’s starting quarterback in 2018 and ’19. “I think I helped myself out a good bit the last couple months. My arm talent has people intrigued. I’ve done what I could with my opportunity, and I’m confident I will have a shot to get to play pro ball. Then it’s up to me.”
Davis was fully recovered from knee surgery last fall and admitted the prospect of another injury influenced his decision to leave the Redbirds.
“I was ready to play. It broke my heart when the season was taken away from us. 2020 was going to be the year,” Davis said. “It was in the back of my mind if that (injury) happens again, it’s over with for me. I’m thankful for the two years I did have here.”
McKnight, Haley and Mends did not participate in the Zoom conference with media.
A defensive end, McKnight transferred to Charlotte once ISU’s fall season was postponed. He had 24 tackles over six games for the 49ers.
Haley caught 20 passes for 247 yards as a Redbird wide receiver in 2019. A linebacker, Mends completed his college eligibility at ISU in 2019 with a 48-tackles season after transferring from Iowa.
