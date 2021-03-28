Watch now: Second game rally sends Illinois State softball to sweep

NORMAL — The Illinois State softball team's winning streak was headed toward extinction Sunday at Marian Kneer Stadium.

Yet the Redbirds pushed across five runs in the bottom of the seventh of the second game to shock Loyola, 5-4, on Dayna Kennedy's walk-off single and sweep the Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader.

"Remarkable, total team effort today. We had kids step in and pinch hit for us and have productive at-bats," ISU coach Melinda Fischer said. "I was really proud of Dayna (Kennedy) for coming back in and delivering the game-winning hit."

ISU has won 10 straight games and hiked its records to 18-4 overall and 5-0 in the MVC.

"It's kind of happened all season. Every game, somebody different seems to step up and do something exciting," Fischer said. "The top of our lineup has been the most consistent all year. I think when that happens, it energizes the team and helps themselves play for each other."

Mack Leonard's power was too much for Loyola in the first game.

Leonard blasted two runs among her three hits, scored three runs and drove in three as ISU bested the Ramblers, 7-4.