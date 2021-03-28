Watch now: Second game rally sends Illinois State softball to sweep

NORMAL — The Illinois State softball team's winning streak was headed toward extinction Sunday at Marian Kneer Stadium.
Yet the Redbirds pushed across five runs in the bottom of the seventh of the second game to shock Loyola, 5-4, on Dayna Kennedy's walk-off single and sweep the Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader.
"Remarkable, total team effort today. We had kids step in and pinch hit for us and have productive at-bats," ISU coach Melinda Fischer said. "I was really proud of Dayna (Kennedy) for coming back in and delivering the game-winning hit."
ISU has won 10 straight games and hiked its records to 18-4 overall and 5-0 in the MVC.
"It's kind of happened all season. Every game, somebody different seems to step up and do something exciting," Fischer said. "The top of our lineup has been the most consistent all year. I think when that happens, it energizes the team and helps themselves play for each other."
Mack Leonard's power was too much for Loyola in the first game.
Leonard blasted two runs among her three hits, scored three runs and drove in three as ISU bested the Ramblers, 7-4.
Leonard's first home run to right-center field tied the game at 1-1. Loyola had led 1-0 when play was stopped on Saturday.
Kennedy's sacrifice fly scored Kaili Chval to boost ISU ahead before the Ramblers' Madison Ebeling homered in the fourth for a 2-2 tie.
The Redbirds surged back ahead in the fifth when Kennedy doubled in Leonard.
Jayden Standish's double to left field drove in Emme Olson and Kennedy also crossed the plate on an error.
A two-run homer from Leonard pushed the ISU advantage to 7-2 in the sixth.
Caitlin Engelking's two-run blast in the top of the seventh brought Loyola within 7-4, but Redbird hurler Morgan Day closed out the win.
Day allowed six hits and three earned runs, while striking out 13 and walking one to improve her record to 9-3.
"I thought Morgan (Day) was better today than what she started yesterday. If you look as Morgan as a freshman and now as a senior, she has made tremendous strides, especially in her self-confidence," Fischer said. "With a rise-ball pitcher, the wind wasn't in our favor, but she has proven that she can come back and get us back on track."
In game two, Loyola claimed a 1-0 lead with a first-inning run as Sydney Barrett singled home Amelia Thomas with Leonard in the circle.
The Ramblers added three runs in the fourth. Teagan Sopczak singled in a run before Allysoin Ivey double knocked in Engelking and Nova Sinskul.
Day relieved Leonard with one out in the fourth and prevented additional damage with two strikeouts.
Leonard allowed three earned runs, walked one and struck out six in 3⅓ innings.
Day also stranded a runner at third base in the sixth with a strikeout.
Leonard was walked intentionally with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to force home Chloe Jefferson.
Kaili Chval then singled home Madi Bylak, and Emme Olson's double knocked in Leonard and Andrea Coursey to tie the score at 4-all.
Kennedy's single up the middle produced the walk-off win, sending Chval around to score.
Day (10-3) was the winning pitcher. She gave up one hit, struck out seven and walked none in 3⅔ innings.
ISU travels to Des Moines, Iowa, next weekend to oppose Drake in a three-game MVC series.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt