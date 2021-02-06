Watch now: Second half woes send Illinois State women to loss to Southern

CARBONDALE — A second-half offensive meltdown cost the Illinois State women's basketball team Saturday at the Banterra Center.

The Redbirds scored just 14 second-half points as a 10-point halftime lead transformed into a 43-41 loss to Southern Illinois.

"You're not going to beat anyone scoring 14 points in a half," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "I thought we were decent defensively in the first half, but let up a little in the third. It was just the perfect storm. I thought we had some good looks down the stretch and they just didn't go in."

ISU dropped to 10-4 overall and 7-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Redbirds coaxed in just 6 of 26 second-half shots and missed all 11 of their attempts from 3-point range.

Overall, ISU shot 34 percent from the field (16 of 47) and did not convert any of its 14 shots from beyond the arc.

"We were just too tired to crash (the boards) and I need to do a better job demanding that," Gillespie said. "I know these are back-to-back games, but they played as many minutes as we did. Everyone's in the same boat."

Lexy Koudelka was the lone offensive bright spot for the Redbirds with a season-high 13 points and eight rebounds.