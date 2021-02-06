 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Second half woes send Illinois State women to loss to Southern
0 comments

Watch now: Second half woes send Illinois State women to loss to Southern

{{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — A second-half offensive meltdown cost the Illinois State women's basketball team Saturday at the Banterra Center.

The Redbirds scored just 14 second-half points as a 10-point halftime lead transformed into a 43-41 loss to Southern Illinois.

"You're not going to beat anyone scoring 14 points in a half," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "I thought we were decent defensively in the first half, but let up a little in the third. It was just the perfect storm. I thought we had some good looks down the stretch and they just didn't go in."

ISU dropped to 10-4 overall and 7-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference. 

The Redbirds coaxed in just 6 of 26 second-half shots and missed all 11 of their attempts from 3-point range.

Overall, ISU shot 34 percent from the field (16 of 47) and did not convert any of its 14 shots from beyond the arc.

"We were just too tired to crash (the boards) and I need to do a better job demanding that," Gillespie said. "I know these are back-to-back games, but they played as many minutes as we did. Everyone's in the same boat."

Lexy Koudelka was the lone offensive bright spot for the Redbirds with a season-high 13 points and eight rebounds.

Terrion Moore turned two late steals into layups and finished with eight points and four steals.

JuJu Redmond and Mary Crompton, ISU's top scorers on the season, were a combined 3 of 20 shooting from the floor.

The Redbirds had one last chance down 43-41 with four seconds left, but an inbounds pass went off Redmond's hands and out of bounds.

Makenzie Silvey's 13 points led Southern (6-8, 3-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak while shooting 35.3 percent from the field.

Lexy Koudelka, 19-20

Koudelka

 Randy Reinhardt
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Redbird Report 12/13/17

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News