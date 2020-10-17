Watch now: Shanon Reid fitting in nicely with Illinois State defense

NORMAL – Cashing in on the opportunity for immediate playing time, Shanon Reid has located what he was looking for at Illinois State.
And with the addition of the Tennessee transfer, the Redbirds are increasingly confident their defense hasn’t missed a beat.
“It feels great knowing I can really settle down and finally play like I can. I’m loose and way more comfortable playing every snap,” Reid said after recording a sack in ISU’s intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at Hancock Stadium.
Reid played in four games last season for Tennessee before entering the transfer portal. He enrolled at ISU in January.
“He’s doing a great job,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “He’s a really good player and athlete and an even better kid. I’ve really enjoyed him.”
Brock Spack on Saturday's Illinois State scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/lLdxmh36o3— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) October 17, 2020
A 6-foot, 220-pound junior, Reid has teamed with sophomore Kenton Wilhoit as ISU’s new inside linebacker tandem.
“That’s my boy,” Reid said of Wilhoit. “We watch film together with Coach (defensive coordinator Travis Niekamp) and basically be right next to each other. We see if we make mistakes and see if we can help ourselves.”
Spack likes Reid’s combination of strength and speed.
“I’m excited to have him,” said the ISU coach. “He’s what a linebacker should look like. He runs well, he’s tough, he’s smart and he loves football.”
Walk-on linebacker Jacob Bellizzi continued to impress with eight tackles for the second team defense. True freshman linebacker Darius Walker added seven. Jason Lewan recorded two sacks, while Brandon Simon joined Reid with one.
Intercepting passes were Charles Woods and Lavoise-Deontae McCoy.
True freshman wide receiver Treshawn Watson hauled in three passes for 20 yards, including touchdown catches of 10 yards from Jackson Waring and 4 yards from Britton Morris.
“I’ve been very high on him,” Spack said of Watson. “He’s got really good ball skills. He’s going to be a really good player. He’s got good length, he can run and catch.”
Watson and other Redbird true freshmen have the current fall workouts and the preseason training camp before the Feb. 20 season opener to improve and acclimate themselves to the college game. Spack has said that unprecedented extra time may enable some of those newcomers to make an early impact.
“He (Watson) could be one of those guys,” said Spack. “I can see that happening, absolutely.”
Another true freshman, Rashad Lampkin, led ISU with 28 rushing yards on five carries. Pha’leak Brown carried eight times for 26 yards, and Melvin Pettis covered 18 yards on six attempts.
Illinois State tailbacks stretch after practice with coach Khenon Hall. pic.twitter.com/2K36xotXSY— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) October 17, 2020
Among the quarterbacks, Brady Davis was 5 of 14 for 23 yards, Bryce Jefferson 8 of 12 for 74 yards, Morris 4 of 6 for 28 yards and Waring 2 of 2 for 16 yards.
“I think Brady is throwing the ball really well,” Spack said.
The ISU coach also is pleased with a first team offensive line of center Drew Bones, guards Gabe Megginson and Trey Georgie and tackles Drew Himmelman and Cole Anderson as well as the overall depth at the position.
“They have had a really good fall,” said Spack. “We’ve played with ones who haven’t been as good as our second group.”
Bones believes the front has adjusted well to Georgie becoming a starter and Megginson returning from a 2019 back injury.
“We feel really good about our chemistry,” Bones said. “We all get along really well in the O line room so it’s not hard to get chemistry when new guys come up.”
The ISU offense also scored on a 3-yard pass from Davis to Kevin Brown, field goals of 46 and 38 yards by JT Bohlken and a 21-yard Aidan Bresnahan field goal.
Tight end Jacob Carl caught three passes for 22 yards, Kacper Rutkiewicz two for 19 yards and Pha’leak Brown two for 13.
ISU concludes the fall practice session with another scrimmage next Saturday.
