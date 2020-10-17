Watch now: Shanon Reid fitting in nicely with Illinois State defense

“That’s my boy,” Reid said of Wilhoit. “We watch film together with Coach (defensive coordinator Travis Niekamp) and basically be right next to each other. We see if we make mistakes and see if we can help ourselves.”

Spack likes Reid’s combination of strength and speed.

“I’m excited to have him,” said the ISU coach. “He’s what a linebacker should look like. He runs well, he’s tough, he’s smart and he loves football.”

Walk-on linebacker Jacob Bellizzi continued to impress with eight tackles for the second team defense. True freshman linebacker Darius Walker added seven. Jason Lewan recorded two sacks, while Brandon Simon joined Reid with one.

Intercepting passes were Charles Woods and Lavoise-Deontae McCoy.

True freshman wide receiver Treshawn Watson hauled in three passes for 20 yards, including touchdown catches of 10 yards from Jackson Waring and 4 yards from Britton Morris.

“I’ve been very high on him,” Spack said of Watson. “He’s got really good ball skills. He’s going to be a really good player. He’s got good length, he can run and catch.”