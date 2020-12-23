Watch now: Sight unseen, Kyle Brennan eager to start as Illinois State's new athletic director

The new ISU athletic director said he feels the same way now.

"It has a ton of potential," said Brennan. "I'm ready to get in and work with the coaches and donors and university and president to take Illinois State from being good to great."

The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed college athletic department budgets everywhere. Brennan has seen it and knows "budgets are going to be tight across the country" in the near future.

"Those changes are coming to all of us in athletics. It's our job to find a way to increase revenue," he said. "You have to look at the current revenue stream you have and increase them. You have to look for new revenue streams and you also have to fundraise. That's not unique to Illinois State.

"But I think Illinois State has a great opportunity with the community and support it has to get the resources we need to compete at the top of this conference (Missouri Valley) and win on a consistent basis."

Brennan has a management background in the areas of compliance, facilities, equipment, events, finance, human resources and academic support. At Utah, he’s directly supervised the football, men’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, golf and men’s and women’s tennis teams.