Watch now: Sinisko, Illinois State take series from Evansville

Sinisko allowed five hits, did not issue a walk, struck out six and threw 100 pitches before departing.

“I thought he threw strikes and kept the ball down,” Holm said. “They didn’t get a lot of great contact.”

Evansville (20-18, 5-10) had Robbie Wilkes at second base in the third when Kenton Crews sent a shot into the left-center field gap.

Cermak sprinted to his right and launched into a full headlong dive to snare the drive. He then scrambled to his feet and fired to second to double off Wilkes.

“Every pitch I say to myself I’m laying out for this ball, and it happened to be that play,” said Cermak. “First off, it hurts when you land. But when they’ve got a runner on, I knew I had to get it in quickly. Then it feels great.”

Cermak started the season as ISU’s third baseman.

“We thought that (center) was the right place for him even in the fall. We thought eventually our eyes would tell us when it was right,” Holm said. “We moved him out there five or six weeks ago. It was instantaneous. He’s been stealing hit after hit after hit.”