Watch now: Sinisko, Illinois State take series from Evansville

NORMAL — Sean Sinisko’s shutout was getting away in the third inning Sunday at Duffy Bass Field, but Illinois State center fielder Ryan Cermak simply wouldn’t permit it.
Sinisko’s victory was slipping away in the ninth inning, but reliever Derek Salata slammed the door on Evansville.
Sinisko hurled seven scoreless innings and the Redbirds received clutch performances at critical junctures en route to a 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference victory.
“We’ve been waiting for this particular team to respond this year to adversity,” said ISU coach Steve Holm, whose team won the final three games of the series after a 12-0 defeat Friday. “A couple times it starts to show, but these last three are the most complete games we’ve played in a row all season.”
The Redbirds moved to 16-22 overall and 7-5 in the MVC with Sinisko turning in his best start of the season.
“I’ve been doing a lot better the past few starts,” said Sinisko, a third-year freshman left-hander. “I’m really focusing on getting the off-speed pitches in for strikes, keeping the ball low in the zone and working the corners a lot more.”
Sinisko allowed five hits, did not issue a walk, struck out six and threw 100 pitches before departing.
“I thought he threw strikes and kept the ball down,” Holm said. “They didn’t get a lot of great contact.”
Evansville (20-18, 5-10) had Robbie Wilkes at second base in the third when Kenton Crews sent a shot into the left-center field gap.
Cermak sprinted to his right and launched into a full headlong dive to snare the drive. He then scrambled to his feet and fired to second to double off Wilkes.
“Every pitch I say to myself I’m laying out for this ball, and it happened to be that play,” said Cermak. “First off, it hurts when you land. But when they’ve got a runner on, I knew I had to get it in quickly. Then it feels great.”
Cermak started the season as ISU’s third baseman.
“We thought that (center) was the right place for him even in the fall. We thought eventually our eyes would tell us when it was right,” Holm said. “We moved him out there five or six weeks ago. It was instantaneous. He’s been stealing hit after hit after hit.”
Sinisko also benefitted from three sterling defensive plays by current third baseman Joe Butler on two line drives and a sharp grounder down the line.
Cermak, who blasted two home runs in ISU’s doubleheader sweep Saturday, drove home Jack Butler with the game’s first run in the fourth on a triple to right-center field.
ISU added two sixth-inning runs as Jack Butler came home on a Luke Cheng fielder’s choice and Jordan Libman singled in Joe Butler. Jack Butler’s single extended his hitting streak to 16 games.
Redbird reliever Erik Kubiatowicz worked a scoreless eighth but ran into trouble in the ninth by walking Mark Shallenberger and giving up a single to Danny Borgstrom and a run-scoring double to Tanner Craig.
Salata entered and retired Brett Widder on an infield pop up and struck out Max Malley and Wilkes for his sixth save.
“He stepped up in a big way,” Sinisko said of Salata. “I’m very proud of him.”
Evansville starter Zac Cummings was charged with one run in four innings and took the loss.
