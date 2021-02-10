Watch now: Some players dealing with back-to-back games just fine

NORMAL — It is rare to see players going the full 40 minutes in a college basketball game. Somewhere, coaches get even the most durable guys a two- or three-minute break.
Then factor in playing back-to-back games for most of the Missouri Valley Conference basketball schedule to help with safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Surely no coach is going to have someone play a full game on the second day of the back-to-backs, right?
Not quite. Four players went the distance on Sunday on the back end of weekend games. The durable foursome were Missouri State's Demarcus Sharp and Isiaih Mosley, Valparaiso's Eron Gordon and Northern Iowa's Noah Carter.
In fact, Sharp only sat out 54 seconds of Missouri State's two-game sweep of Illinois State at Redbird Arena.
"Demarcus can play every day, all day. He's just one of those conditioned type of guys," said Missouri State head coach Dana Ford of the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior guard. "He's got a very lean body."
Mosley, the league's leading scorer with a 21.4 average, earned MVC Player of the Week honors after contributing 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists against the Redbirds in 74-67 and 72-62 victories.
"We joked with our staff Mosley played 40 minutes, but he only played on offense," said Ford. "He's resting during the game and only playing 20 minutes. A lot of it has to do with the flow and matchups and things like that. With them (the Redbirds) playing zone, we felt we needed to have five scorers on the floor at all times."
Indiana State stretched its winning streak to seven with a win at UNI last Saturday before the Panthers, with Carter contributing 25 points and 13 rebounds, taking a three-point win the next day.
"I thought we were gassed a little bit at the end. You're spending a lot of energy trying to beat Northern Iowa, that's for darn sure," said Indiana State head coach Greg Lansing. "I thought they looked more fresh than we did. Carter played 40 minutes and he was the difference in the game with what he was producing."
ISU head coach Dan Muller said players are more accustomed to the back-to-back games in mid-February than they were when the league season began in late December.
The Redbirds' minutes leaders last weekend were DJ Horne (67:26), Antonio Reeves (66:02) and Emon Washington (64:29).
"But you still see some fatigue," said Muller. "Sharp was unbelievably impressive to me. You could see some fatigue on the offensive end, but he guarded both games. It's better basketball if you're more fresh. It just is. You do get tired. Different guys can recover better, but guys are getting comfortable with that and you can see it."
If figures the back-to-back games during the regular season will help teams who get to play two or three games during the MVC Tournament in St. Louis on March 4-7.
"The main difference is it's not the same opponent. That's really unique," said Evansville head coach Todd Lickliter. "Coming back and trying to figure out how to make the right adjustments or how many adjustments, and you're guessing what their adjustments are going to be. It's challenging and in a way rewarding because it's new."
Showdown in Des Moines: All eyes will be on Knapp Center this weekend when the MVC regular-season championship could be determined as No. 22-ranked Loyola (17-3, 12-1 MVC) squares off against host Drake (19-1, 10-1) in a pair of games at Des Moines, Iowa.
Both schools agreed to move the starting times to get on ESPN2 both days. Saturday's contest begins at 11 a.m., with Sunday's tip at 2 p.m.
"It's exposure for our league and great for us," said Drake head coach Darren DeVries. "I know Porter (Moser, Loyola coach) felt the same way, whatever we needed to do to try and make that happen."
Drake fell out of the national rankings after Valpo handed the then No. 25 Bulldogs their first defeat (74-57) Sunday. Loyola, which is on a 10-game winning streak, will have a further rest advantage as Drake beat Northern Iowa on Wednesday in a make-up game.
A split could be the best thing for the Valley in regards to possibly getting at least two teams to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. Loyola is No. 12 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which helps select at-large teams to the NCAA Tournament, while Drake is No. 32.
"We should get at least two teams in, Drake 100% and I feel we've put together a thing," said Moser. "Both of us realize we have a lot of work to do. This is a big matchup for our conference race."
MVC commissioner Doug Elgin believes the league "is in a great spot" to have multiple teams in the NCAA tourney, especially if Drake or Loyola doesn't win the MVC Tournament.
"The fact Loyola and Drake were postponed (in January), looking back on it that was a great plus for us to have those games played later in the season," said Elgin. "It will be exciting for the (MVC) tournament and hopefully we do it without a hiccup or outbreak of any kind. We're looking forward to having everyone in town."
Coaching milestones: Ford earned the 100th victory of his coaching career Sunday at Redbird Arena, where he was a four-player for the Redbirds from 2002-06 and associate head coach until going to Tennessee State as head coach in 2014.
"I didn't think about it that much," said Ford, who joined Missouri State in 2018. "Reflecting back on it, it was good to get it there but more important was we got two wins as a team because we needed them. We had a four-game skid and needed to get some of our mojo back."
Lansing is one victory away from becoming the 12th coach in MVC history to win 100 league games. The Sycamores (11-8, 8-6) travel to Evansville (8-10, 6-6) on Sunday.
Moser joined the 100 MVC coaching victory club last Saturday when Loyola beat Evansville. Moser recorded 22 of those league wins in four seasons as ISU's head coach from 2003-07.
Henry Iba of Oklahoma State (1934-57) is the all-time MVC coaching leader with 187 wins. UNI head coach Ben Jacobson sits fourth at 157.
To the Apple!
Kenneth Pierson
Mike VandeGarde
Rick's night
Cage coaches and star players
Tarise Bryson
So long, Horton...Hello, Redbird Arena
Steve Hansell
ISU veterans
Members of the Illinois State basketball teams from 1982-85
Looking for help
ISU basketball: How good can it be?
Illinois State basketball squad
Jankovich plans up-tempo style
Rico Hill
Lloyd Phillips
My rebound
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson