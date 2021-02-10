Watch now: Some players dealing with back-to-back games just fine

"It's exposure for our league and great for us," said Drake head coach Darren DeVries. "I know Porter (Moser, Loyola coach) felt the same way, whatever we needed to do to try and make that happen."

Drake fell out of the national rankings after Valpo handed the then No. 25 Bulldogs their first defeat (74-57) Sunday. Loyola, which is on a 10-game winning streak, will have a further rest advantage as Drake beat Northern Iowa on Wednesday in a make-up game.

A split could be the best thing for the Valley in regards to possibly getting at least two teams to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. Loyola is No. 12 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which helps select at-large teams to the NCAA Tournament, while Drake is No. 32.

"We should get at least two teams in, Drake 100% and I feel we've put together a thing," said Moser. "Both of us realize we have a lot of work to do. This is a big matchup for our conference race."

MVC commissioner Doug Elgin believes the league "is in a great spot" to have multiple teams in the NCAA tourney, especially if Drake or Loyola doesn't win the MVC Tournament.