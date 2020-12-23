Watch now: Starting quarterback Brady Davis calls halt to Illinois State football career

The Columbus, Miss., native was injured in the regular season finale against Missouri State and did not play as the Redbirds won twice in the FCS playoffs before bowing out in the national quarterfinals to eventual national champion North Dakota State.

“I wish we had Brady but I totally understand,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He and his wife had planned to finish his career this last fall. They both want to get started with their life. If he played in the spring, it would just delay that a little longer."

Davis' performance in ISU's fall practices convinced him he was fully recovered from knee surgery.

"I'm really glad I got to play football again with my brothers," Davis said. "I proved to myself I could do it again after the injury. I feel like I'm faster now. I'm in the best shape I've ever been."

Davis maintains hopes of playing in the NFL and has accepted an invitation to participate in the College Gridiron Showcase at Fort Worth, Texas, in January.

"That should be a good opportunity for me. I'm excited about that," said Davis. "I will always regret it if I didn't give it a shot. I feel like I can only get better. I'll have one more chance to represent ISU, get in front of all 32 teams and hopefully run with it."