Watch now: Starting quarterback Brady Davis calls halt to Illinois State football career

NORMAL – Brady Davis first enrolled in college in 2015 at the University of Memphis.
As the Illinois State quarterback peers toward the rapidly approaching 2021, he has decided enough is enough.
Halfway through his third year at ISU and his sixth year in college, Davis announced Wednesday he is leaving the Redbird program.
"When we were practicing (this fall), I knew there were going to be some challenges personally for me and my wife (Michaela)," Davis said. "Once we finished up those practices, there was a lot of prayer and discussion about what was the best step forward for us.
"It became clear what we needed to do. There were a couple weeks I tried to fight it. Then I told everybody and it all settled in. It's not like I'm leaving early, I'm leaving late."
ISU's fall season was postponed because of the pandemic. The Redbirds are scheduled to begin an eight-game spring slate on Feb. 20.
Davis, who will turn 24 years old in January, transferred to ISU before the 2018 season.
He completed 55.9 percent of his passes for 1,935 yards, 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2018. He took a step back in 2019 with a 52.3 percent completion rate, 1,570 yards, nine TDs and nine interceptions.
The Columbus, Miss., native was injured in the regular season finale against Missouri State and did not play as the Redbirds won twice in the FCS playoffs before bowing out in the national quarterfinals to eventual national champion North Dakota State.
“I wish we had Brady but I totally understand,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He and his wife had planned to finish his career this last fall. They both want to get started with their life. If he played in the spring, it would just delay that a little longer."
Davis' performance in ISU's fall practices convinced him he was fully recovered from knee surgery.
"I'm really glad I got to play football again with my brothers," Davis said. "I proved to myself I could do it again after the injury. I feel like I'm faster now. I'm in the best shape I've ever been."
Davis maintains hopes of playing in the NFL and has accepted an invitation to participate in the College Gridiron Showcase at Fort Worth, Texas, in January.
"That should be a good opportunity for me. I'm excited about that," said Davis. "I will always regret it if I didn't give it a shot. I feel like I can only get better. I'll have one more chance to represent ISU, get in front of all 32 teams and hopefully run with it."
"He will see if he can land himself on some roster and move on with his life," Spack said "I totally get that. I appreciated what Brady did here. He's a great kid and a tough competitor."
Davis leaves ISU with a degree in recreation management after graduating in December of 2019.
"I would have started grad school if I knew things would get dragged out like they did," he said. "I've been coasting and staying eligible to this point."
Sophomore Bryce Jefferson ascends to the No. 1 quarterback spot. Jefferson completed 15 of 34 passes for 184 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in 2019. He also rushed for 124 yards.
Jefferson was under center for ISU’s FCS playoff victories over Southeast Missouri and Central Arkansas before the Redbird season ended in the quarterfinals.
Spack called that heat-of-battle experience “very important. He was a much better player this fall than last winter. He’s really taken a huge step. I’m very impressed with him. The players are really confident with him in the huddle.”
Other quarterbacks on the Redbird roster are redshirt freshmen Jack Baltz and Britton Morris and true freshman Jackson Waring, who impressed the ISU coaches with his performance in fall drills.
"I'm really glad he (Waring) had the fall. I think he's going to be a really good player," Spack said. "All those guys had a good fall. We won't have to change the offense because they all run well. We've always had quarterback runs as part of the offense, but we didn't want to run Brady for a lot of reasons."
