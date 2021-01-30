Watch now: Tailbacks White, Lampkin shine in Illinois State scrimmage

NORMAL — Illinois State’s increasingly young group of running backs gave Redbird coach Brock Spack reason to smile Saturday during an intrasquad scrimmage.
Not only is ISU moving into the spring without 2019 All-American tailback James Robinson, but top returning rusher Jeff Proctor left the team earlier this week, according to Spack.
Stepping into the void, redshirt freshmen Nigel White and Pha’leak Brown and true freshman Rashad Lampkin combined for 225 yards and four touchdowns on the ground Saturday, three weeks before the Feb. 20 season opener at Missouri State.
Redbirds loosening up pic.twitter.com/ArTdwUvIE0— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) January 30, 2021
“We’ve got very good tailbacks. I said that last fall, and I don’t think any different now,” Spack said. “We’re very deep there.”
White broke free for two runs of over 40 yards and finished with 100 yards on 10 carries.
“It felt pretty good. I’m really just trusting my O linemen, reading my keys from the beginning of the play and setting up key blocks,” White said. “Even though I was redshirted, I was getting to know the offense and how to read defenses and make plays.”
“All of them can run, but Nigel is really fast,” said Spack. “He’s dangerous when he gets in the open field. Pha’leak had some nice runs, and Lampkin is very patient for a young player.”
Lampkin netted 88 yards on 15 carries, Brown 37 yards on 13 attempts and Melvin Pettis added 32 yards on 11 tries.
Spack declined to offer more details on the departure of Proctor, who rushed for 476 yards in 2019.
The Redbirds also have sophomore Kevin Brown and redshirt freshman Cole Mueller at tailback, but both were out with injuries Saturday. Mueller will not return until the fall season when highly regarded recruits Wenkers Wright and Sean Allen will join the tailback group.
“I feel like we’re up to the challenge,” White said. “It’s always next man up.”
It took the ISU offense a while to hit its stride Saturday. Opening the scrimmage at the 2-yard line, the defense made three straight stands not allowing a first down. Tackles from John Ridgeway and Josh Dinga registered safeties.
Linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh extinguished an early possession with a fumble recovery. Vandenburgh also had three sacks rushing off the edge.
“A lot of those times one of my teammates is doing a good job with the guard,” said Vandenburgh. “If I’m making the play, look at someone else. That’s probably why it happened. Kudos to those big guys, Jason Lewan and big John (Ridgeway).”
Linebackers Darius Walker and Damien Jackson paced the defense with seven tackles each. Ridgeway, Dalton Tevis and Trenton Hatfield had six stops apiece, while Dinga, Jeremiah Jordan and Cody Zugenbuehler also had sacks.
“I thought it went pretty well. Both sides had their moments,” Spack said. “We have a lot of good young players.”
In rainy conditions with the temperature in the mid-30s, ISU quarterbacks completed just 12 of 38 passes.
Illinois State quarterbacks and centers before Saturday's scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/wYBW6KOX8z— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) January 30, 2021
Projected starter Bryce Jefferson was 4 of 12 for 50 yards, Jackson Waring 6 of 15 for 60 yards and Britton Morris 2 of 11 for 11 yards.
“We’ve had better days, but it was hard to throw the ball,” Spack said. “When you practice in the winter, the throwing game is going to take a while. It’s hard to grip the football. I think we’ll be fine.”
Tight end Mitchell Lewis led the receivers with two catches for 33 yards and a 19-yard touchdown catch from Jefferson.
Vandenburgh believes the Redbird defense is progressing nicely.
“We gave up a couple big runs, one of them was my fault,” he said “Overall, it was good to be out there playing football in a game-like situation. But we definitely have stuff we’ve got to improve on.”
In the only field goals attempted, Aidan Bresnahan connected from 34 yards out and JT Bohlken was good from 29.
