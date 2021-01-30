Watch now: Tailbacks White, Lampkin shine in Illinois State scrimmage

“A lot of those times one of my teammates is doing a good job with the guard,” said Vandenburgh. “If I’m making the play, look at someone else. That’s probably why it happened. Kudos to those big guys, Jason Lewan and big John (Ridgeway).”

Linebackers Darius Walker and Damien Jackson paced the defense with seven tackles each. Ridgeway, Dalton Tevis and Trenton Hatfield had six stops apiece, while Dinga, Jeremiah Jordan and Cody Zugenbuehler also had sacks.

“I thought it went pretty well. Both sides had their moments,” Spack said. “We have a lot of good young players.”

In rainy conditions with the temperature in the mid-30s, ISU quarterbacks completed just 12 of 38 passes.

Projected starter Bryce Jefferson was 4 of 12 for 50 yards, Jackson Waring 6 of 15 for 60 yards and Britton Morris 2 of 11 for 11 yards.

“We’ve had better days, but it was hard to throw the ball,” Spack said. “When you practice in the winter, the throwing game is going to take a while. It’s hard to grip the football. I think we’ll be fine.”

Tight end Mitchell Lewis led the receivers with two catches for 33 yards and a 19-yard touchdown catch from Jefferson.