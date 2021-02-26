Watch now: Taylor Bruninga, Matt Chastain feeling better physically while still members of ISU basketball program

For Chastain, not preparing in the summer for the season ahead was the most difficult part.

"Once the season started rolling along and I started meeting the new guys and knowing them better and being able to go to practice and help out any way I can, that really helped," he said. "I understood it wasn't smart for me to play.

"If I would do stuff, I would get home that night and not feel good. I would tell myself if I had to do this every day and do stuff they're doing it would not work out."

Bruninga doesn't participate at practice, but often hangs out and observes with Chastain and redshirt freshman Malcolm Miller, who is out this season after a bout with COVID-19 revealed chronic scarring and inflammation of his heart that he hopes will be cleared up by next season.

"As long as I can remember I've had basketball every year," said Bruninga, who turns 22 next month. "This year not playing it has been different. Thankfully I've still been able to be around the team and still get my fix that way."

Bruninga also got his athletic "fix" during the summer, which might produce dividends next school year.