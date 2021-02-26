Watch now: Taylor Bruninga, Matt Chastain feeling better physically while still members of ISU basketball program

NORMAL — The injuries that derailed the Illinois State basketball careers of Matt Chastain and Taylor Bruninga are feeling much better now without the grind of a long college season.
For that, both are extremely grateful.
They're also pleased to still feel part of the ISU program. Chastain will even lace them up and practice with the squad every once in a while, although Redbird head coach Dan Muller said the LeRoy High School product can't jump quite as high anymore.
"He's 100% accurate," said Chastain.
Although their careers were cut short after last season, Chastain and Bruninga still will be honored on Senior Day on Saturday at Redbird Arena when ISU concludes the regular season against Northern Iowa at 5 p.m.
While it won't be quite as special as the past with only 50 fans allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the only seniors in the program know there will definitely be some emotions with their families in attendance.
"I really, really wish I could have stayed healthy," said Bruninga. "It (Senior Day) brought up the memories."
A left foot injury that started before his sophomore season at ISU spelled the end of basketball for the 6-foot-8 Bruninga, a stretch power forward with a smooth-looking 3-point shot. He sat out his entire sophomore year before being limited to 15 games as a junior.
Chastain's knee problems started while he was at LeRoy and continued when he tore his ACL during his freshman season at Loyola before transferring to ISU. The 6-6 wing, known for his all-out hustling style, battled constant knee pain his two years on the court for ISU (after one year sitting out as a transfer per NCAA rules) while playing in 50 games.
After last season, both decided to retire from basketball but still were able to keep their scholarships, much like Madison Williams did the previous two seasons.
"Position-wise they could have helped us (this season)," said Muller, whose team took a 7-15 record into Friday's game against UNI. "But they're great kids and competitors. Obviously the hardest part is for them. They're the ones most impacted by not being able to play. But it has had an impact on our program, and that's OK. There's things that happen. I'm just glad they're still a big part of our program."
Chastain and Bruninga had to sit out stretches during their careers because of the injuries. That made it a little easier this season being on the home bench during games and not in uniform.
For Chastain, not preparing in the summer for the season ahead was the most difficult part.
"Once the season started rolling along and I started meeting the new guys and knowing them better and being able to go to practice and help out any way I can, that really helped," he said. "I understood it wasn't smart for me to play.
"If I would do stuff, I would get home that night and not feel good. I would tell myself if I had to do this every day and do stuff they're doing it would not work out."
Bruninga doesn't participate at practice, but often hangs out and observes with Chastain and redshirt freshman Malcolm Miller, who is out this season after a bout with COVID-19 revealed chronic scarring and inflammation of his heart that he hopes will be cleared up by next season.
"As long as I can remember I've had basketball every year," said Bruninga, who turns 22 next month. "This year not playing it has been different. Thankfully I've still been able to be around the team and still get my fix that way."
Bruninga also got his athletic "fix" during the summer, which might produce dividends next school year.
A standout pitcher at Illini Bluffs High School along with being a basketball All-Stater, Bruninga threw this summer in the Peoria Merchants League which included some college baseball players. He also participated in games at the Corn Crib against squads from the Kernel League.
Bruninga has been sending out feelers to colleges in Illinois that might be interested in his pitching services next spring as a graduate student.
"I was so busy with basketball (his first three years at ISU) I didn't think about baseball a whole lot," said Bruninga, who will graduate this spring with an agriculture business degree. "Once I got out there and started doing it again, I was like I really miss this quite a bit."
Chastain, who will earn both his bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting this spring, left Loyola a year before the Ramblers made an unexpected run to The Final Four.
While he has thought what it would have been like to be part of that, Chastain said he's never regretted coming to ISU.
"I had reasons why I wanted to transfer. I spent four years at Illinois State and couldn't ask for anything better," he said. "I've loved all my time here. I made a decision for myself, and it's probably the best decision I ever made."
When asked his favorite memory at ISU, Chastain said it came two years ago and ironically was against Loyola. With 8,107 screaming fans, the Redbirds downed the Ramblers to move into a first-place tie in the Missouri Valley Conference.
"The atmosphere was really incredible, and we went out there and had the best game of the season," said Chastain. "We played extremely well and played together. We controlled most of the game."
Bruninga sank a huge 3-pointer that clinched ISU's season-opening win over Belmont last season. But he also fondly remembers his three-point play late against Southern Illinois as a freshman in 2018 that tied a game the Redbirds eventually won in overtime.
"Luckily I was able to stay healthy freshman year," he said. "Overall I had a solid freshman year."
Chastain, who turned 23 this week, is exploring job opportunities after graduation. He said it will be different if he comes to games at Redbird Arena next season and is sitting up in the stands.
"I still remember the first day I walked in and the first workout I had here," he said. "All those memories in the locker room, games, even the hard practices, I'm going to miss it a lot."
