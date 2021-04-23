Watch now: Transfer Jada Stinson to join Illinois State women's basketball team

NORMAL — Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie believes she has added the “one piece missing” for her 2021-22 Redbird team.
Jada Stinson, a 5-foot-8 guard with 46 games of Division I starting experience, is transferring from Arkansas State to join the ISU roster.
“ISU is a good fit because they have a coaching staff that is willing to develop me as a person on and off the court,” Stinson said. “They are a hard-working team, and they play my style of basketball.”
April 13, 2021
Stinson enters ISU as a graduate student and will work on her master’s degree while having two years of eligibility remaining with the Redbirds.
“When our staff was looking at our roster for next year, we felt like there was one piece missing,” Gillespie said. “We wanted a little more depth on the perimeter. What we love about Jada is her versatility. She can play any of the perimeter positions. We’re thrilled we got Jada.”
Stinson started 16 of 21 games as Arkansas State posted a 9-12 record this past season. She led the Red Wolves in scoring at 12.6 points per game and in assists (68) and steals (33).
“She wanted to go to a program where she could compete for championships,” said Gillespie. “Our staff did a really nice job explaining where we came from and where we’re at. I love the pieces we have returning. We’ve got a chance to be pretty darn good.”
A native of Elizabethtown, Ky., Stinson spent her first two seasons as Memphis. She appeared in 58 games and started 30 while averaging 6.8 points as a freshman and 5.8 as a sophomore.
She sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring to Arkansas State.
“My strengths are that I have good communication skills,” Stinson said. “I can score on all three levels, defend the ball well and I play with passion.”
Stinson is among 20 finalists for the Puerto Rican women’s basketball Olympic team. She is eligible to play because her grandparents are natives of Puerto Rico.
“I was able to showcase my offense and defense abilities when I played with them in El Salvador,” she said. “I also showed them how I can be an asset no matter how they need me whether that is on the court or cheering for my teammates when they were playing.”
Stinson's addition is particularly helpful to the Redbirds after guard Terrion Moore decided to play elsewhere.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt