Watch now: Transfer Jada Stinson to join Illinois State women's basketball team

NORMAL — Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie believes she has added the “one piece missing” for her 2021-22 Redbird team.

Jada Stinson, a 5-foot-8 guard with 46 games of Division I starting experience, is transferring from Arkansas State to join the ISU roster.

“ISU is a good fit because they have a coaching staff that is willing to develop me as a person on and off the court,” Stinson said. “They are a hard-working team, and they play my style of basketball.”

Stinson enters ISU as a graduate student and will work on her master’s degree while having two years of eligibility remaining with the Redbirds.

“When our staff was looking at our roster for next year, we felt like there was one piece missing,” Gillespie said. “We wanted a little more depth on the perimeter. What we love about Jada is her versatility. She can play any of the perimeter positions. We’re thrilled we got Jada.”

Stinson started 16 of 21 games as Arkansas State posted a 9-12 record this past season. She led the Red Wolves in scoring at 12.6 points per game and in assists (68) and steals (33).