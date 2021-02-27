Watch now: Turnovers doom Illinois State in loss to Camp, South Dakota

NORMAL — The Illinois State football’s team explosiveness and inexperience both were on prominent display in Saturday’s long-awaited season opener at Hancock Stadium.

After a promising start, inexperience carried the day in a landslide.

Normal West High School graduate Carson Camp excelled in his first college start for South Dakota, and the Redbirds committed turnovers on five consecutive possessions and seven turnovers overall in a 27-20 Missouri Valley Football Conference loss before a socially distanced crowd of about 2,000.

ISU drove to the South Dakota 17-yard line in the final minute, but Bryce Jefferson was intercepted and the Coyotes ran out the clock.

The Redbirds rolled out to a 17-0 lead on a 1-yard Timothy McCloyn touchdown plunge, a 29-yard Aidan Bresnahan field goal and a 59-yard scoring pass from Jefferson to Taylor Grimes.

A 58-yard completion from Jefferson to Austin Nagel set up the Bresnahan field goal.

Suddenly, ISU could not hang on to the football. Fumbles by Jefferson and tailback Pha’leak Brown led directly to 10 Coyotes’ points.