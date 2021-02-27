Watch now: Turnovers doom Illinois State in loss to Camp, South Dakota

NORMAL — The Illinois State football’s team explosiveness and inexperience both were on prominent display in Saturday’s long-awaited season opener at Hancock Stadium.
After a promising start, inexperience carried the day in a landslide.
Normal West High School graduate Carson Camp excelled in his first college start for South Dakota, and the Redbirds committed turnovers on five consecutive possessions and seven turnovers overall in a 27-20 Missouri Valley Football Conference loss before a socially distanced crowd of about 2,000.
ISU drove to the South Dakota 17-yard line in the final minute, but Bryce Jefferson was intercepted and the Coyotes ran out the clock.
The Redbirds rolled out to a 17-0 lead on a 1-yard Timothy McCloyn touchdown plunge, a 29-yard Aidan Bresnahan field goal and a 59-yard scoring pass from Jefferson to Taylor Grimes.
A 58-yard completion from Jefferson to Austin Nagel set up the Bresnahan field goal.
Suddenly, ISU could not hang on to the football. Fumbles by Jefferson and tailback Pha’leak Brown led directly to 10 Coyotes’ points.
Mason Lorber got the Coyotes on the scoreboard with a 34-yard field goal before Camp tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Vander Esch.
Jefferson was then intercepted late in the first half by Myles Harden with 45 seconds left in the half. Camp scrambled 15 yards for a touchdown with 23 seconds remaining for a 17-all tie.
Lorber had a 34-yard field goal try blocked by Jarrell Jackson in the first quarter.
South Dakota took the lead at 24-17 on a 5-yard pass from Camp to Carter Bell in the third quarter. The teams exchanged field goals to forge the final score.
Jefferson was intercepted four times and lost two fumbles. He finished 15 of 33 passing for 280 yards. Camp completed 20 of 35 for 221 yards.
WHAT A PASS! 😱— Redbird Football (@RedbirdFB) February 27, 2021
Bryce Jefferson hits Austin Nagle for a 58-yard gain, putting the 'Birds inside the 10-yard line.
📺 TV | @NBCSChicago
💻 Stream | https://t.co/gSAHsIKURT
2Q 12:50 | ISU 7, USD 0#BackTheBirds pic.twitter.com/E3nYIRguAm
This story will be updated
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt