Watch now: Valparaiso leads all the way as Illinois State can't follow up big win against Bradley

The Crusaders were coming off a 75-39 loss at home to Loyola on Wednesday. It was Valpo's worst home defeat since 1939 and also the worst defeat since losing to Arizona, 90-51, in the 1996 NCAA Tournament.

"We were embarrassed as a group against Loyola. We had good practices, the guys kept their spirits and it showed tonight," said Valpo coach Matt Lottich. "We needed a win, but I'm really just proud of the way the guys have stuck with it. It's been a tough year and we haven't performed the way that we were capable of. It's nice to see some fruits of that labor."

ISU, which trailed 36-23 at halftime, showed more urgency to start the second half as the Redbirds got defensive stops on Valpo's first four possessions. Five points by Horne and two Mahorcic baskets cut the Crusaders' lead to 40-34 with 15:46 left.

But the Crusaders went on a 11-4 run — capped by Gordon's 3-pointer from the top of the key — to gain a 51-38 lead as Muller called a timeout with 11:46 left.

Reeves' 3-point play started an 8-0 run, capped by Horne's 3-pointer, to trim the deficit to 51-46 with 9:04 left.

Reeves drew ISU within 60-56 on a 3-pointer from out front with 4:01 left. But Barrett calmly matched that with the game's biggest shot and ISU's comeback hopes were dashed.