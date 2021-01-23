Watch now: Valparaiso leads all the way as Illinois State can't follow up big win against Bradley

NORMAL — Those good feelings Illinois State's basketball team generated three days earlier by upsetting Bradley?
Those quickly faded away Saturday at Redbird Arena.
Valparaiso, which didn't have a Missouri Valley Conference win, led from start to finish as ISU came out flat. Donovan Clay contributed 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Crusaders took a 69-60 victory over the Redbirds.
"Honestly I can't be in everybody's head. but I was seeing everyone's mindset wasn't the same," said ISU freshman Howard Fleming Jr., who had team highs of 10 rebounds and four assists. "Some guys were ready to come out and compete, and some guys weren't.
"Guys you expect to go out and compete and they kind of lag it, it kind of hurts the team. We're a young team, and we just don't depend on one person. We depend on everybody. If one person is falling it kind of hurts all of us."
DJ Horne paced the Redbirds (5-9 overall, 2-6 MVC) with 19 points while Dusan Mahorcic added 15 points and Antonio Reeves 10. ISU shot 39% from the field, including 7 of 18 outside the arc, and was outrebounded, 42-32.
ISU head coach Dan Muller said he noticed in warmups the Redbirds didn't have quite the same edge as they did Wednesday.
"There certainly is frustration with our inconsistent play," said Muller, whose team was playing its fourth game in eight days. "We didn't have great days of practice. We didn't do much. I was worried about our readiness. We have to grow up and need certain starters and bench guys to be more consistent."
What do you think will be result of Valpo at Illinois State at 5 pm today? Line is ISU by 1— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) January 23, 2021
Guard Eron Gordon contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds for Valpo (4-9, 1-3). Connor Barrett, a freshman guard, sank four of Valpo's nine 3-pointers for 12 points.
The Crusaders outscored ISU, 13-5, on second-chance points thanks to 11 offensive rebounds to beat the Redbirds for the sixth straight time.
"The stat that is not there (on the final box score) is 50-50 balls," said Muller. "They got them and we didn't. For the most part we got a deflection and we would try to go get it and they would try to go get it. They would get it and would score."
While ISU came in off its biggest win of the season and seeking its first back-to-back Valley wins in almost two years, Valpo arrived in town on the opposite spectrum.
The Crusaders were coming off a 75-39 loss at home to Loyola on Wednesday. It was Valpo's worst home defeat since 1939 and also the worst defeat since losing to Arizona, 90-51, in the 1996 NCAA Tournament.
"We were embarrassed as a group against Loyola. We had good practices, the guys kept their spirits and it showed tonight," said Valpo coach Matt Lottich. "We needed a win, but I'm really just proud of the way the guys have stuck with it. It's been a tough year and we haven't performed the way that we were capable of. It's nice to see some fruits of that labor."
ISU, which trailed 36-23 at halftime, showed more urgency to start the second half as the Redbirds got defensive stops on Valpo's first four possessions. Five points by Horne and two Mahorcic baskets cut the Crusaders' lead to 40-34 with 15:46 left.
But the Crusaders went on a 11-4 run — capped by Gordon's 3-pointer from the top of the key — to gain a 51-38 lead as Muller called a timeout with 11:46 left.
Reeves' 3-point play started an 8-0 run, capped by Horne's 3-pointer, to trim the deficit to 51-46 with 9:04 left.
Reeves drew ISU within 60-56 on a 3-pointer from out front with 4:01 left. But Barrett calmly matched that with the game's biggest shot and ISU's comeback hopes were dashed.
"We had the momentum after that 3 (by Reeves). We trapped and tried to get a nice little steal and rotations were kind of off," said Fleming. "We left a wide-open 3, and it definitely left a dagger in our chest."
Illinois State and Valparaiso warming up for first of two weekend games. pic.twitter.com/2FgxAihvEf— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) January 23, 2021
Valpo took an 8-0 lead as ISU missed its first five shots. The Redbirds cut the gap to 23-18 on Horne's 15-foot baseline jumper with 7:51 left.
But the Crusaders, shooting 27.2% from outside the arc coming into the game, kept firing away and hitting. Valpo was 6 of 16 on 3-pointers in the first half. With the Redbirds taking bad shots and shooting 33.3% from the field, Valpo stormed into the locker room with a 13-point halftime lead.
"With us we just came in a little sluggish. Execution was a big problem for us too," said Fleming. "Swinging the ball is one of the things we've been working on in practices the past few weeks. Our team has a lot of scorers and we're trying to adjust to each other."
ISU and Valpo will have a 5 p.m. rematch Sunday at Redbird Arena.
"Right now the locker room is silent. We're in kill mode," said Fleming of the Redbirds' mindset for Sunday's game. "We expect to come out and play 110% better than we did today."
