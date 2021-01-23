Watch now: Valparaiso leads all the way in turning back Illinois State

Illinois State and Valparaiso warming up for first of two weekend games. pic.twitter.com/2FgxAihvEf— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) January 23, 2021
NORMAL — Those good feelings Illinois State's basketball team generated three days earlier by upsetting Bradley?
Those quickly faded away Saturday at Redbird Arena.
Valparaiso, which came in without a Missouri Valley Conference win, led from start to finish as ISU came out sluggish and flat. Donovan Clay scored 20 points as the Crusaders took a 69-60 victory over the Redbirds.
"Honestly I can't be in everybody's head. but I was seeing everyone's mindset wasn't the same," said ISU freshman Howard Fleming Jr., who grabbed 10 rebounds. "Some guys were ready to come out and compete and some guys weren't.
"Guys you expect to go out and compete and they kind of lag it, it kind of hurts the team. We're a young team, and we just don't depend on one person. We depend on everybody. If one person is falling it kind of hurts all of us."
DJ Horne paced the Redbirds (5-9, 2-6) with 19 points while Dusan Mahorcic added 15 points and Antonio Reeves 10. ISU shot 39% from the field, including 7 of 18 outside the arc, and was outrebounded, 42-32.
Guard Eron Gordon contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds for Valpo (4-9, 1-3) and Connor Barrett, a freshman guard, sank four 3-pointers for 12 points. The Crusaders outscored ISU, 13-5, on second-chance points thanks to 11 offensive rebounds.
ISU, which trailed 36-23 at halftime, showed more urgency to start the second half as the Redbirds got defensive stops on Valpo's first four possessions. Five points by Horne and two Mahorcic baskets cut the Crusaders' lead to 40-34 with 15:46 left.
But the Crusaders went on a 11-4 run, capped by Gordon's 3-pointer from the top of the key, to gain a 51-38 lead as ISU head coach Dan Muller called a timeout with 11:46 left.
Reeves' 3-point play started an 8-0 run, capped by Horne's 3-pointer, to cut the deficit to 51-46 with 9:04 left.
Reeves drew ISU within 60-56 on a 3-pointer from out front with 4:01 left. But Barrett calmly matched that with the game's biggest shot and ISU's comeback hopes were quickly dashed.
"We had the momentum after that 3. We trapped and tried to get a nice little steal and rotations were kind of off," said Fleming. "We left a wide-open 3 and it definitely left a dagger in our chest."
What do you think will be result of Valpo at Illinois State at 5 pm today? Line is ISU by 1— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) January 23, 2021
Valpo took an 8-0 lead as ISU missed its first five shots. The Redbirds cut the gap to 23-18 on Horne's 15-foot baseline jumper with 7:51 left.
But the Crusaders, shooting 27.2% from outside the arc coming into the game, kept firing and making. Valpo was 6 of 16 on 3-pointers in the first half. With the Redbirds taking bad shots and shooting 33.3% from the field, Valpo took a 13-point halftime lead.
"With us we just came in a little sluggish. Execution was big problem for us too," said Fleming. "Swinging the ball is one of the things we've been working on in practices the past few weeks. Our team has a lot of scorers and we're trying to adjust to each other."
ISU and Valpo will have a 5 p.m. rematch Sunday at Redbird Arena.
"Right now the locker room is silent. We're in kill mode," said Fleming of the Redbirds' mindset for the second game. "We expect to come out and play 110% better than we did today."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson