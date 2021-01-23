Watch now: Valparaiso leads all the way in turning back Illinois State

ISU, which trailed 36-23 at halftime, showed more urgency to start the second half as the Redbirds got defensive stops on Valpo's first four possessions. Five points by Horne and two Mahorcic baskets cut the Crusaders' lead to 40-34 with 15:46 left.

But the Crusaders went on a 11-4 run, capped by Gordon's 3-pointer from the top of the key, to gain a 51-38 lead as ISU head coach Dan Muller called a timeout with 11:46 left.

Reeves' 3-point play started an 8-0 run, capped by Horne's 3-pointer, to cut the deficit to 51-46 with 9:04 left.

Reeves drew ISU within 60-56 on a 3-pointer from out front with 4:01 left. But Barrett calmly matched that with the game's biggest shot and ISU's comeback hopes were quickly dashed.

"We had the momentum after that 3. We trapped and tried to get a nice little steal and rotations were kind of off," said Fleming. "We left a wide-open 3 and it definitely left a dagger in our chest."

Valpo took an 8-0 lead as ISU missed its first five shots. The Redbirds cut the gap to 23-18 on Horne's 15-foot baseline jumper with 7:51 left.