Watch now: Valparaiso overwhelms Illinois State women in third quarter for MVC victory

ISU (6-3, 3-3 in the Valley) trailed just 32-31 after a pair of JuJu Redmond free throws.

But Valpo reeled off 12 of the next 13 points with 3-pointers from Cara Van Kempen and Maya Dunson punctuating a surge that resulted in Gillespie’s timeout request.

Another Dunson trey and one from Grace White extended the Valpo cushion to 54-37.

“I feel like we got a little relaxed,” said Redmond. “They got a couple good looks in transition, and my teammates started putting their head down.”

The Crusaders (6-5, 2-2) tossed in 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and shot 10 of 15 overall in the pivotal third quarter as White scored 10 of her 11 points.

"A lot of coaches have talked and we're all on the same page. Splitting a road weekend on this back-to-back schedule with COVID going on, it's a special thing,” Valpo coach Mary Evans said. “Hats off to our young women for how hard they fought and how focused they stayed. They were the mentally tougher team."

Redmond paced the Redbirds with 20 points but made just 5 of 15 shots as ISU finished at 29 percent (17 of 59) from the field. Paige Saylor and Maya Wong chipped in nine points apiece.