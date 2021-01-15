Watch now: Valparaiso overwhelms Illinois State women in third quarter for MVC victory

NORMAL — Kristen Gillespie called timeout and marched purposefully to halfcourt to meet her reeling Illinois State women’s basketball team.
Gillespie had a lot to say. And the way the Redbirds were playing in the third quarter Friday at Redbird Arena, one timeout wouldn’t be nearly enough to address the depth and quantity of the shortcomings.
Breaking forcefully from a halftime tie, Valparaiso overwhelmed ISU 29-12 in the third period and parlayed hot shooting from 3-point range to a 75-58 Missouri Valley Conference victory.
“The third quarter, hat’s off to Valpo. We just weren’t real tough,” Gillespie said. “We struggled to make adjustments with their screening actions. We got confused a couple times and they capitalized.”
The Redbirds, who had edged Valpo in overtime on Thursday, matched the Crusaders in the first, second and fourth quarters, affixing the blame squarely on a woeful third-quarter performance.
“I thought they came out swinging the third quarter. They got us on our heels, and I don’t think we ever answered,” said Gillespie. “I told our team the tougher team was going to win. We weren’t that team today and it showed.”
ISU (6-3, 3-3 in the Valley) trailed just 32-31 after a pair of JuJu Redmond free throws.
But Valpo reeled off 12 of the next 13 points with 3-pointers from Cara Van Kempen and Maya Dunson punctuating a surge that resulted in Gillespie’s timeout request.
Another Dunson trey and one from Grace White extended the Valpo cushion to 54-37.
“I feel like we got a little relaxed,” said Redmond. “They got a couple good looks in transition, and my teammates started putting their head down.”
The Crusaders (6-5, 2-2) tossed in 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and shot 10 of 15 overall in the pivotal third quarter as White scored 10 of her 11 points.
"A lot of coaches have talked and we're all on the same page. Splitting a road weekend on this back-to-back schedule with COVID going on, it's a special thing,” Valpo coach Mary Evans said. “Hats off to our young women for how hard they fought and how focused they stayed. They were the mentally tougher team."
Redmond paced the Redbirds with 20 points but made just 5 of 15 shots as ISU finished at 29 percent (17 of 59) from the field. Paige Saylor and Maya Wong chipped in nine points apiece.
The Redbirds trailed 9-2 but crept back to a 14-14 tie on a Wong 3-pointer to close the first-quarter scoring. Caitlin Morrison registered 11 of her 21 points in the opening period.
"Caitlin was aggressive tonight,” said Evans. “She's a fantastic shooter, and she has a real advantage over a lot of fives in the Valley."
“The whole trend of the game started in the first quarter with our defensive breakdowns on Morrison,” Gillespie said. “When you play a team that shoots the three and lives and dies by the three like Valpo does, I really believe it’s contagious. They see a couple go in and they believe the basket is big.”
ISU’s largest lead of the contest came at 24-19 on a Saylor driving bucket. Valpo forged a 27-all tie entering halftime on another Morrison 3-pointer.
The Redbirds pulled down 13 offensive rebounds — five by DeAnna Wilson — but produced just nine second-chance points and were 9 of 23 overall on layups. Wilson grabbed 11 total rebounds and Redmond nine.
“We’ve got to come up with some baskets or get fouled and get to the line,” said Gillespie.
The Crusaders limited ISU’s Mary Crompton, who had five 3-pointers and 21 points on Thursday, to seven points and 1 of 5 success from long range.
Frederick added 18 points and White 11 for Valpo, which connected on half of its 22 3-point attempts and nailed 22 of 25 (88 percent) from the free throw line.