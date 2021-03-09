Watch now: Versatile Jacob Powell helping Illinois State at defensive end position

A native of Hartland, Wis., Powell had four of his 17 tackles in 2019 in an FCS quarterfinal playoff game at North Dakota State after Ridgeway left the game with an injury.

The 22nd-ranked Redbirds (0-2) return to the Fargodome on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. game against the fifth-ranked Bison (3-1).

“When John went down, I was just playing more snaps,” said Powell. “It’s not like I had to prove anything, just do my thing I had been doing all year. I played against them twice before so that wasn’t anything new to me. Everybody trusted me, and I trusted them to do the job.”

ISU defensive line coach Brian Hendricks believes Powell has both the intellect and skill to play either tackle or end.

“He’s been great making the transition. You could throw a lot at him, and he doesn’t need a lot of reps to be good at it,” Hendricks said. “In 2019, he made a lot of plays in critical times.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"On fourth down, we put him in and he made plays. He’s playing behind a really good nose in John, but he stepped in that North Dakota State game without blinking and embraced the opportunity.”

Powell has five tackles so far this season, two for lost yardage.