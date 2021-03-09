Watch now: Versatile Jacob Powell helping Illinois State at defensive end position

NORMAL — Illinois State defensive linemen Jacob Powell is proving quite versatile.
And the Redbirds need the senior’s versatility now more than ever.
“I’m pretty comfortable anywhere,” Powell said. “I know the whole playbook. It’s just reacting as fast as you can to certain things.”
Powell saw time as a reserve tackle in 2019, backing up John Ridgeway. With depth a dire concern in the current spring season, Powell has shifted out to an end position.
While the transfer of All-American end Romeo McKnight and a career-ending injury to Stephen Podkulski led to Powell’s position change, the Redbirds also are being forced to make adjustments on the interior of its defensive front.
ISU lost starting tackle Jason Lewan and reserve lineman Jude Okolo on the same second-quarter play in last week’s 20-10 loss to Northern Iowa.
Redbird coach Brock Spack said Lewan will miss the rest of the spring season and the entire fall schedule with a foot injury. Okolo is in concussion protocol and could return this spring.
“That’s a big hit,” Spack said of losing Lewan. “That’s what we can’t have happen.”
A native of Hartland, Wis., Powell had four of his 17 tackles in 2019 in an FCS quarterfinal playoff game at North Dakota State after Ridgeway left the game with an injury.
The 22nd-ranked Redbirds (0-2) return to the Fargodome on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. game against the fifth-ranked Bison (3-1).
“When John went down, I was just playing more snaps,” said Powell. “It’s not like I had to prove anything, just do my thing I had been doing all year. I played against them twice before so that wasn’t anything new to me. Everybody trusted me, and I trusted them to do the job.”
ISU defensive line coach Brian Hendricks believes Powell has both the intellect and skill to play either tackle or end.
“He’s been great making the transition. You could throw a lot at him, and he doesn’t need a lot of reps to be good at it,” Hendricks said. “In 2019, he made a lot of plays in critical times.
"On fourth down, we put him in and he made plays. He’s playing behind a really good nose in John, but he stepped in that North Dakota State game without blinking and embraced the opportunity.”
Powell has five tackles so far this season, two for lost yardage.
“I always think of Jake as a starter,” said Spack. “He’s tough, physical and he’s got experience.”
At 6-foot-1, 300 pounds, Powell does not sport the typical build of an end.
“He’s really playing out of position,” said Spack. “He’s a very good inside pass rusher and a stout guy in the run game.”
Josh Dinga stepped in for Lewan against Northern Iowa and rang up ISU’s lone sack of the game.
“I was really impressed with Josh Dinga,” the ISU coach said. “He played very well Saturday. He’s still a very young player, but he’s put on quite a bit of weight.”
Also on the rise out of both skill and necessity is true freshman lineman D’Marco Cross.
“Cross is continuing to develop,” said Spack. “How much he plays, we’ll see.”
Other defensive front possibilities for ISU include transfers Michael Gomez and Luke McCall.
Busy Fargodome: The day before ISU and NDSU square off in a Missouri Valley Football Conference action, the Bison will hold their Pro Day at the Fargodome.
NDSU is expecting representatives from 27 NFL teams to scrutinize a likely first round draft pick in quarterback Trey Lance and a possible first round choice in offensive lineman Dillon Radunz.
ESPN and NFL Network will be providing live coverage.
