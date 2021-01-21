Watch now: Weather or not, Illinois State ramps up preparation for Feb. 20 opener

NORMAL — Cole Anderson and John Ridgeway both played their high school football in Illinois – Anderson in the Chicago suburb of Gurnee and Ridgeway in Bloomington.
And while neither took the field for practice or games in January or February, Anderson and Ridgeway have no qualms accelerating preparations for the Illinois State season opener in about a month with Thursday’s first official practice at Hancock Stadium in preparation for the Feb. 20 season opener at Missouri State.
“I’m a big body. I kind of stay warm longer than the other guys,” said Ridgeway, a 6-foot-6, 325-pound nose guard.
The Redbirds were permitted two weeks of “ramp up” workouts that began Jan. 8 so ISU players have been getting accustomed to the weather conditions during non-contact drills.
“I’ve lived in Illinois my whole life, so I’m pretty used to it,” said Anderson, a 6-4, 285-pound offensive tackle. “You’ve got to bundle up, but we’re getting used to being out in the cold. Some guys have two or three sweatshirts and double socks, but we’re all doing good.”
Head coach Brock Spack has been pleased with how his players have handled the elements thus far. The Redbirds have practiced in cold weather in the past for late November and December FCS playoff games.
“We’ve done this so much we’re really good at it,” Spack said. “The players move around really well without pads on. They’re really used to training that way. I’m impressed with the players’ work ethic. They have had a professional approach to everything.”
ISU will approach the cold similarly to the August heat for a typical preseason camp. Redbird athletic trainers will monitor the temperature and wind chill. If necessary, the team will work out inside Horton Field House.
“Wind chill is difficult and dangerous. The trainers can tell us when it’s safe and when it’s not safe. If we’re in a danger zone, we will not go out,” said Spack. “Snow is one issue, but the groundspeople have done a fabulous job keeping our field clean of snow.”
The Redbirds will have to make that decision the previous evening. While outdoor practices will be in the afternoon to maximize sunlight and the highest temperature of the day, indoor workouts must be held in the early morning.
“Other sports here are trying to get ready for their seasons. They use that facility quite a it,” Spack said. “We can’t hold team sessions in Horton, but we can do some things in Horton and get better so that’s what we’ll do.”
Two of the main issues the Redbirds are facing are defensive line depth and quarterback.
ISU is a bit thin on the defensive front. All-American end Romeo McKnight transferred to Charlotte so he could play a fall season, tackle Steven Podkulski is ending his career because of a neck injury, end Blake Fehrmann is out for the spring because of personal reasons and walk-on tackle Jaden Hacha also is out.
The Redbirds do return experienced linemen in Ridgeway, tackle Jason Lewan and end Brandon Simon.
“Next fall, we’ll be fine. But we’re a little light there now,” said Spack. “Depth is going to be an issue. You will hear some names you’ve never heard of before. We’ve got to develop some young guys fast.”
Jacob Powell, who was Ridgeway’s back up at nose guard last season, will move to more of an outside position. Michael Gomez becomes the rotational nose guard with Jude Okolo expected to help out both inside and outside.
“Gomez is a transfer who is getting his MBA here. He’s proven to be a really good player for us,” Spack said. “Okolo had a very good fall and has been very good this spring. He’s a big guy who is moving very well. He’s learned how to play the game.”
The ISU coach expects to get pass rush assistance from Simon and linebackers Zeke Vandenburgh and Damien Jackson.
With returning starter at quarterback Brady Davis announcing in December he was not returning for his final college season, sophomore Bryce Jefferson takes over as starter.
The question to be decided over the next month is who is the primary back up.
“Coming out of fall ball, it’s Jackson Waring,” Spack said of the true freshman who was impressive in fall drills. “Waring has the upper hand, but Britton Morris is knocking on the door with Jack Baltz after that.”
ISU also will be without senior tight end Robert Gillum for the spring season because of a knee injury. Used mostly as a blocker, Gillum caught five passes for 45 yards in 2019.
Spack, who expects Gillum to return for the fall slate, says he still feels good about the tight end position with Tanner Taula, Jacob Carl and Mitchell Lewis leading the way.
Illinois State's offense linemen getting work in Thursday. pic.twitter.com/MJbbTCVUMu— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) January 21, 2021