Watch now: Weather or not, Illinois State ramps up preparation for Feb. 20 opener

“We’ve done this so much we’re really good at it,” Spack said. “The players move around really well without pads on. They’re really used to training that way. I’m impressed with the players’ work ethic. They have had a professional approach to everything.”

ISU will approach the cold similarly to the August heat for a typical preseason camp. Redbird athletic trainers will monitor the temperature and wind chill. If necessary, the team will work out inside Horton Field House.

“Wind chill is difficult and dangerous. The trainers can tell us when it’s safe and when it’s not safe. If we’re in a danger zone, we will not go out,” said Spack. “Snow is one issue, but the groundspeople have done a fabulous job keeping our field clean of snow.”

The Redbirds will have to make that decision the previous evening. While outdoor practices will be in the afternoon to maximize sunlight and the highest temperature of the day, indoor workouts must be held in the early morning.

“Other sports here are trying to get ready for their seasons. They use that facility quite a it,” Spack said. “We can’t hold team sessions in Horton, but we can do some things in Horton and get better so that’s what we’ll do.”