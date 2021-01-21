Watch now: Whatever kind of switch was turned on, Illinois State lights it up for biggest win of season

NORMAL — After Dan Muller took a timeout with 12:41 left in the first half of Wednesday night's game, a different Illinois State basketball team suddenly appeared on Doug Collins Court at Redbird Arena.
ISU trailed 16-4 against rival Bradley at that point. But over the next 32 minutes and change, the Redbirds outscored their biggest rival by 27 points and cruised to a 71-56 upset victory that left the few watching in the building and those seeing it on television wondering just one thing:
Who flipped the light switch anyway?
"I always say it's not a light switch, it's a dimmer switch," said Muller. "That thing just slowly and slowly goes up. You don't switch it on and off. We have a long way to go."
ISU dropped a weekend home series to Indiana State just three days earlier and was facing a team expected to challenge for the Missouri Valley Conference title.
Instead of meekly bowing to Bradley after the slow start, ISU (5-8 overall, 2-5 MVC) played its best game of the season in recording its biggest Valley win since beating Loyola almost two years ago.
ISU sophomore guard DJ Horne was asked where has this team been all season.
"We just keep getting better every day. I don't have an answer for that," said Horne, who scored 23 points thanks to five 3-pointers. "I feel the best is yet to come."
The stops in preseason and early season official practices because of positive COVID-19 tests didn't leave Muller and his coaching staff much time to put in their 2-3 zone to a group that had only four returners from last season.
The Redbirds got clocked by a combined 61 points in two losses at Loyola to start the MVC season before a weekend series against Valparaiso was postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the Crusaders' program.
The 12-day break until heading to Evansville finally gave the Redbirds plenty of opportunity to really teach the zone to their newcomers.
ISU enjoyed mixed success with the zone in the following four games, also using their man-to-man defense. Bradley easily picked ISU's zone apart early before the Redbirds figured things out and stayed with the zone the entire game.
The 56 points were a season low for an ISU opponent. Snapping a five-game losing streak against the Braves made it all the sweeter.
"We came out a little bit anxious to play because it was a rivalry game and for a lot of us the first time," said ISU guard Josiah Strong, who recorded 14 points and four steals. "He settled us in after the timeout and told us to stick to the game plan, you're prepared, so stick to the game plan and that's what we did."
Once ISU settled down, the Redbirds were more active in the zone. After Bradley star Elijah Childs scored three early baskets, ISU packed it in on him. Childs finished with 14 points.
Bradley (9-5, 3-2) couldn't hurt the Redbirds from the outside, making 6 of 23 3-point attempts. ISU also was more active defensively with 10 steals off Bradley's 14 turnovers that the Redbirds turned into 22 points.
"This was our best game. I can clearly say that," said Muller. "Two things happened tonight that have been developing over the last couple weeks and I saw it at practice (Tuesday) at the highest level we have seen all year.
"They are starting to understand they have to play for each other and starting to understand how to compete consistently. That's it. We have a lot of playmakers, and if play for each other we can be effective offensively. If they compete consistently and with some toughness, we can be good defensively. We haven't done that very well this year."
Helping spark the ISU rally in the first half to trail 31-30 at the intermission was freshman point guard Howard Fleming Jr.
When the second half started, Muller kept Fleming on the court and went with a four-court lineup. The 6-5 Fleming played in the back row of the zone along with 6-10 Dusan Mahorcic (eight points, nine rebounds) and 6-4 Antonio Reeves (11 points), with Horne and Strong out front.
ISU started the second half on a 21-5 run and Bradley never got the deficit in single digits the rest of the way.
Fleming played 25 minutes and stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
"We've started implementing that more and more," said Strong of the four-guard lineup which sometimes includes Dedric Boyd off the bench. "Our backcourt is very quick and we all get after it when we press. It definitely throws opponents off."
Fleming didn't let a couple early turnovers get him down.
"Howard has got unbelievable basketball IQ and great awareness," said Muller. "So our zone was more active."
Once again this week, ISU has only two days to prepare for the next opponent. Valparaiso is coming to Redbird Arena for the two rescheduled games at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday looking for its first Valley win.
The Redbirds can't afford much of a celebration.
"This is a big confidence booster not only for just the team, but for our fan base too," said Horne, well aware of the outside noise with the slow start. "We have to just keep getting better and not let this get to our heads because the season isn't over yet."
