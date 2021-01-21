Watch now: Whatever kind of switch was turned on, Illinois State lights it up for biggest win of season

The 56 points were a season low for an ISU opponent. Snapping a five-game losing streak against the Braves made it all the sweeter.

"We came out a little bit anxious to play because it was a rivalry game and for a lot of us the first time," said ISU guard Josiah Strong, who recorded 14 points and four steals. "He settled us in after the timeout and told us to stick to the game plan, you're prepared, so stick to the game plan and that's what we did."

Once ISU settled down, the Redbirds were more active in the zone. After Bradley star Elijah Childs scored three early baskets, ISU packed it in on him. Childs finished with 14 points.

Bradley (9-5, 3-2) couldn't hurt the Redbirds from the outside, making 6 of 23 3-point attempts. ISU also was more active defensively with 10 steals off Bradley's 14 turnovers that the Redbirds turned into 22 points.

"This was our best game. I can clearly say that," said Muller. "Two things happened tonight that have been developing over the last couple weeks and I saw it at practice (Tuesday) at the highest level we have seen all year.