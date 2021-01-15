Watch now: Winning eases any pain for Harouna Sissoko as Illinois State gets ready for Indiana State

NORMAL — When Harouna Sissoko came up gimpy late in the first half last Saturday against Evansville, he wasn't sure what was going on.
"It's the first time I've had that kind of injury," said Illinois State's 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman forward, who strained his right Achilles. "When it first happened it was hurting a little bit."
Sissoko said ISU athletic trainer John Munn thought it best he sit out the rest of the game and see how things felt the next morning for the second game in the back-to-back format against the Purple Aces.
"We did some stretching and testing, and I was able to go for the second game," said Sissoko. "After the game I was pretty sore, but all I wanted to do was win the game."
Sissoko certainly did his part. The guy his teammates and coaches call "H" played a team-high 33 minutes, grabbing nine rebounds and scoring five points as ISU earned its first Missouri Valley Conference win by beating Evansville, 73-68.
ISU finally returns to Redbird Arena this weekend for the first time in 32 days. The Redbirds entertain Indiana State at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in an MVC series between teams trying to get into the upper division.
ISU (4-6) dropped its first three Valley games before beating Evansville. Indiana State is off to a 1-5 league start, but the Sycamores (4-7) have faced three of the Valley's strongest teams in Drake, Missouri State and Loyola.
Even though no fans are being allowed because of COVID-19 protocols, the Redbirds hope five home games in the next nine days — with Bradley on Wednesday and Valparaiso for a pair next weekend — works to their advantage.
"It feels we haven't played at home forever. It's good to have a home game. It gives us a lot of confidence," said Sissoko, as ISU has only played two home games thus far. "When you're at home you just feel good. You have your own locker room and don't have to travel."
Sissoko sat out last season, although he practiced with the team, and then underwent sports hernia surgery in April. When Keith Fisher III decided to opt out a couple weeks before the season opener, Sissoko's role at power forward took on increased importance.
"What H gives us is a physical athlete at the 4 position," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "Emon (Washington, a freshman) is young and not as physical as he's going to be, and Alex (Kotov) is not as quick and athletic as Harouna."
Sissoko has started nine games, averaging 5.8 points and 4.3 rebounds. He is shooting 62.5% from the field, including 3 of 8 outside the arc.
"He's a good shooter, but doesn't shoot a lot," said Muller. "He's getting a lot better. He's still banged up. We have to be careful with that, but he's a huge part of our team."
Sissoko, a native of Mali in west Africa, knew he would have some rust from not playing an official game in more than a year after coming to ISU from Grand View Christian High School in Des Moines, Iowa.
With each game, Sissoko appears more and more comfortable.
"Every game is a learning experience," he said. "I'm using every single game to learn as much as I can."
ISU used a zone defense extensively in the two games against Evansville. Muller said Sissoko is more comfortable playing zone, although switching to man defense turned the momentum in the second half of Sunday's win.
Sissoko "definitely" agrees he prefers playing zone, but will embrace whatever the team needs in order to keep the positive vibes going.
"The win we had gives us a lot of confidence going into this weekend," he said. "We really feel good about ourselves."
Indiana State was swept in its first two series against Drake and Missouri State, which are a combined 9-1 in the league, before earning a split last weekend against Loyola (3-1).
"They're playing different than a lot of teams in the league with pressure and some ball-screen coverages.," said Muller of the Sycamores. "Their two wings (Tyreke Key and Cooper Neese) are playing well and they're hard to guard and very physical. They're a lot different than Evansville."
Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said his team is using more full court pressure than in the past. Loyola also had trouble with the Sycamores' half court trap in last Sunday's game. The Ramblers committed 15 turnovers as Indiana State took a 76-71 victory.
Loyola adjusted the following day. The veteran Ramblers cut their turnovers to 10 en route to a 58-48 win.
"We've shown glimpses we can be a pretty good defensive team and we've gotten better," said Lansing. "We weren't very good to start the year. Our stats were awful. We were giving up way too many easy things."
The Redbirds don't want to get in a free throw contest with Indiana State. The Sycamores are the Valley's best free throw shooting team at 75.6%, while ISU is among the nation's worst (332nd of 338 Division I teams) at 59.4%.
