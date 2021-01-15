Watch now: Winning eases any pain for Harouna Sissoko as Illinois State gets ready for Indiana State

"The win we had gives us a lot of confidence going into this weekend," he said. "We really feel good about ourselves."

Indiana State was swept in its first two series against Drake and Missouri State, which are a combined 9-1 in the league, before earning a split last weekend against Loyola (3-1).

"They're playing different than a lot of teams in the league with pressure and some ball-screen coverages.," said Muller of the Sycamores. "Their two wings (Tyreke Key and Cooper Neese) are playing well and they're hard to guard and very physical. They're a lot different than Evansville."

Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said his team is using more full court pressure than in the past. Loyola also had trouble with the Sycamores' half court trap in last Sunday's game. The Ramblers committed 15 turnovers as Indiana State took a 76-71 victory.

Loyola adjusted the following day. The veteran Ramblers cut their turnovers to 10 en route to a 58-48 win.

"We've shown glimpses we can be a pretty good defensive team and we've gotten better," said Lansing. "We weren't very good to start the year. Our stats were awful. We were giving up way too many easy things."