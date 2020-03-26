You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Zach Copeland named Illinois State men's basketball Most Valuable Player
0 comments

Zach Copeland named Illinois State men's basketball Most Valuable Player

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Senior Zach Copeland was named the Illinois State basketball team’s Most Valuable Player on Thursday.

Copeland averaged a team-best 14.5 points per game while making 81 three-point field goals and also leading the team with 32 steals. After his 32-point, 7-assist effort against Drake on Jan. 16, he was one of just three student-athletes in NCAA Division I men’s basketball this season with a game of at least 30 points, seven assists and zero turnovers.

Junior Keith Fisher III was named the Torrey Ward Toughness Award winner, in addition to earning Defensive Player of the Year, and the team’s rebounding award. Ricky Torres earned the team’s Teammate Award and Assist Award winner.

Redbird freshmen DJ Horne and Antonio Reeves earned the program’s Most Improved Player Award and Student-Athlete Award, respectively. The team’s Coaches Award was earned by Madison Williams.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News