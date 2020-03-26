Zach Copeland named Illinois State men's basketball Most Valuable Player

NORMAL — Senior Zach Copeland was named the Illinois State basketball team’s Most Valuable Player on Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
Copeland averaged a team-best 14.5 points per game while making 81 three-point field goals and also leading the team with 32 steals. After his 32-point, 7-assist effort against Drake on Jan. 16, he was one of just three student-athletes in NCAA Division I men’s basketball this season with a game of at least 30 points, seven assists and zero turnovers.
Junior Keith Fisher III was named the Torrey Ward Toughness Award winner, in addition to earning Defensive Player of the Year, and the team’s rebounding award. Ricky Torres earned the team’s Teammate Award and Assist Award winner.
Redbird freshmen DJ Horne and Antonio Reeves earned the program’s Most Improved Player Award and Student-Athlete Award, respectively. The team’s Coaches Award was earned by Madison Williams.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!