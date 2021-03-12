Illinois State's softball team downs North Dakota State, falls to Dayton

Illinois State's softball team rebounded from a seventh-inning loss to Dayton to beat North Dakota State, 7-1, on Friday in the Middle Tennessee State Invitational at Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Mack Leonard (4-1) threw a four-hitter against the Bison, walking five and striking out two. Spenser Strandgard went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Emme Olson and Chloe Jefferson added two hits each for the Redbirds (9-4).

Olson's triple in the top of the seventh drove in Kaili Chval as ISU took a 2-1 lead over Dayton. But a Redbird error helped Dayton push across two runs in the bottom of the inning for a walk-off win.

Chval went 3-for-3 to lead the ISU offense. Morgan Day (4-3) gave up eight hits and two earned runs in the circle for the Redbirds with two walks and four strikeouts.

Schrock leads women's golf: Illinois State sophomore Ali Schrock of Pontiac shot rounds of 71-75 for a 146 total to tie for third and help the Redbirds finish fourth in the 15-team Lady Thunderbird Invitational at St. George, Utah, as Friday's final round was snowed out.

The Redbirds fired a 605 total at Sunbrook Golf Course. ISU's Maria Toledo Bailey tied for 12th (77-74) and Emma Sutton tied for 20th (79-74).