Illinois State's softball team downs North Dakota State, falls to Dayton

Illinois State's softball team rebounded from a seventh-inning loss to Dayton to beat North Dakota State, 7-1, on Friday in the Middle Tennessee State Invitational at Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Mack Leonard (4-1) threw a four-hitter against the Bison, walking five and striking out two. Spenser Strandgard went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Emme Olson and Chloe Jefferson added two hits each for the Redbirds (9-4).
Olson's triple in the top of the seventh drove in Kaili Chval as ISU took a 2-1 lead over Dayton. But a Redbird error helped Dayton push across two runs in the bottom of the inning for a walk-off win.
Chval went 3-for-3 to lead the ISU offense. Morgan Day (4-3) gave up eight hits and two earned runs in the circle for the Redbirds with two walks and four strikeouts.
Schrock leads women's golf: Illinois State sophomore Ali Schrock of Pontiac shot rounds of 71-75 for a 146 total to tie for third and help the Redbirds finish fourth in the 15-team Lady Thunderbird Invitational at St. George, Utah, as Friday's final round was snowed out.
The Redbirds fired a 605 total at Sunbrook Golf Course. ISU's Maria Toledo Bailey tied for 12th (77-74) and Emma Sutton tied for 20th (79-74).
Team champion South Dakota State (578) was led by medalist Teresa Toscano, who fired 64-67 to win by 13 strokes.
Smith earns second-team All-America: ISU senior Kameesha Smith earned second team All-America honors for the second time in her career, tying for 10th in the high jump at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at Fayatteville, Ark.
Smith, in her first appearance at the NCAA Indoor Championships, cleared 5 feet, 7¼ inches and 5-9¼ on her first attempts before missing all three attempts at 5-11¼.
Her 10th-place finish is her best finish ever at an NCAA Championship meet, placing 12th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2019.