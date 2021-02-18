 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois Wesleyan softball opens season with two wins
0 comments

Illinois Wesleyan softball opens season with two wins

{{featured_button_text}}
Bailey Turner 2021

Turner

Bailey Turner, a freshman from Normal West High School, recorded five hits at the plate and a save in the pitcher's circle in her first two games with the Illinois Wesleyan softball team on Thursday.

Turner had two hits and recorded the final two outs as IWU opened its season with a 6-4 win over Illinois College at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. Turner then had three hits and drove home two runs during a 10-0 Wesleyan victory in the nightcap.

Madie Monk struck out two and walked none while hurling a four-hit shutout. Kristina Sherwin had three RBIs and Lexy Trammell two for the Titans.

Nina Mardjetko pitched the initial 6⅓ innings for IWU in the first game, giving up four earned runs and striking out two. Hayley Earl and Toni Tortorella knocked in two runs each.

Illinois State

Softball games canceled: ISU's three games scheduled this weekend at North Alabama in Florence, Ala., have been canceled because of cold weather.

Baseball called off: ISU's Saturday doubleheader against Belmont in Nashville, Tenn., has been canceled because of inclement weather.

ISU and Belmont still plan to play a doubleheader on Sunday at 1 p.m.

+1 
Madie Monk 2021

Monk
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow to pile up in Northeast as winter storm barrels through

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News