Ally Wiegand, Garrett Shea are Illinois Wesleyan's CCIW leadership award winners

BLOOMINGTON —Illinois Wesleyan seniors Ally Wiegand and Garrett Shea have been recognized as the school's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Merle Chapman Leadership award winners, the league office announced Wednesday.

The award, which began during the 2002-03 academic year, is named after the long time football coach/athletics director at Millikin and the second commissioner of the CCIW. Chapman served in that capacity from 1997-2002.

This award is presented to the student-athletes that best exemplify the traits that Chapman displayed and encouraged during his three-plus decades of service as a teacher, coach and mentor to the athletes, coaches and administrators of the CCIW. Those traits are loyalty, enthusiasm, leadership, sportsmanship, and a commitment to academic, athletic and personal excellence.

One of the best pitchers in IWU softball history, Wiegand has been exceptional since stepping in the circle for the Titans. This season, she set the school record with 19 strikeouts in a perfect game effort against Illinois College, Feb. 20.