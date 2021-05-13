Andrew Abel sparks back-nine charge as IWU golfers take 15-stroke lead in Division III golf ...

Senior Andrew Abel went 4-under-par on the back nine to shoot a 1-under 70 and help Illinois Wesleyan extend its lead Thursday in the NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship at Oglebay Resort and Conference Center in Wheeling, W. Va.
IWU, which held a five-stroke advantage after 36 holes, fired 287 on the Jones Course, including 3-under from its four counting scores on the back nine.
That gave the Titans a 54-hole total of 863 and a 15-shot lead over top-ranked Methodist (N.C.) heading into Friday's final 18 holes, with Denison third (880). The Titans won the last national tourney held in 2019.
"We caught fire for those last six holes," said IWU head coach Jim Ott. "Through 12 holes I looked, we were only up two. The last six holes we made up 13 shots.
"That's what I told the guys — we had a 13-shot swing over six holes. Fifteen shots over 18, don't rest on your laurels and take things for granted. There's still a lot of golf to play and on that course things can happen. We're following the same routine. Eat dinner with a lot of carbs and a lot of rest."
IWU junior Jimmy Morton birdied the last two holes for a 73, putting him in a tie for the individual lead at 214 along with Marc Mitchell of Denison, Andre Chi of Methodist and Will Hocker of Webster.
Right behind that foursome is Titan senior Rob Wuethrich, who shot 72 and is alone in fifth at 215.
Titans sophomore Ethan Wilkins is tied for sixth (72-217) while Abel is tied for 18th at 222. Wuethrich and Abel were part of the Titans' national championship lineup two years ago.
Rounding out the IWU lineup is senior Justin Park (80-230).
IWU women tied for seventh: Illinois Wesleyan senior Jenna DeMay shot a 3-over-par 75 as the Titans moved into a tie for seventh place after the third round of the NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championship at Forest Akers West Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich.
IWU, which was eighth after 36 holes, shot 322 for a 54-hole total of 971.
May is tied for 24th individually at 240. IWU senior Maggie Warrner and freshman Emma Thorman both shot 82s, while senior Jackie Garcia and freshman Lexi Onsrud had 83s.
Carnegie Mellon has a 925 total and enjoys a four-stroke lead over Methodist heading into Friday's final round. The individual leader by eight strokes is Makensie Toole of George Fox (74-220).