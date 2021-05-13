Andrew Abel sparks back-nine charge as IWU golfers take 15-stroke lead in Division III golf ...

Senior Andrew Abel went 4-under-par on the back nine to shoot a 1-under 70 and help Illinois Wesleyan extend its lead Thursday in the NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship at Oglebay Resort and Conference Center in Wheeling, W. Va.

IWU, which held a five-stroke advantage after 36 holes, fired 287 on the Jones Course, including 3-under from its four counting scores on the back nine.

That gave the Titans a 54-hole total of 863 and a 15-shot lead over top-ranked Methodist (N.C.) heading into Friday's final 18 holes, with Denison third (880). The Titans won the last national tourney held in 2019.

"We caught fire for those last six holes," said IWU head coach Jim Ott. "Through 12 holes I looked, we were only up two. The last six holes we made up 13 shots.

"That's what I told the guys — we had a 13-shot swing over six holes. Fifteen shots over 18, don't rest on your laurels and take things for granted. There's still a lot of golf to play and on that course things can happen. We're following the same routine. Eat dinner with a lot of carbs and a lot of rest."

IWU junior Jimmy Morton birdied the last two holes for a 73, putting him in a tie for the individual lead at 214 along with Marc Mitchell of Denison, Andre Chi of Methodist and Will Hocker of Webster.