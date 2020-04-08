Brandon Mueller not letting coronavirus pandemic hinder plans for Illinois Wesleyan's first men's volleyball season

Now Mueller is looking for players hungry for a challenge. IWU's 23-match, two-month-long regular season begins Jan. 16 at home against Benedictine.

"You are going to have to find some mentally tough guys who are willing to battle and take on a lot of adversity," said Mueller, whose primary recruiting grounds will be the Chicago suburbs, but he's also drawn interest from St. Louis area and Wisconsin players. One prospect will also play football at IWU.

"We have a couple guys who are really interested from California and also one who came to visit from Hawaii."

Two recruits have sent in enrollment deposits: 6-foot-1 outside hitter Michael Eastman of Chicago St. Ignatius and 6-1 libero Ethan Scott of Wheaton North.

"(Eastman) is an athletic guy who is fast and has really good ball control," Mueller said. "He has a great top spin serve that is hopefully going to get a lot of teams out of system. The best thing is I think he's a great teammate and somebody who can definitely take a leadership role.

"(Scott) has got that mentality to do anything to keep that ball up and keep it alive. He's another guy who is just a great teammate and somebody who is always trying to push others to get better."