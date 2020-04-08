Brandon Mueller not letting coronavirus pandemic hinder plans for Illinois Wesleyan's first men's volleyball season

BLOOMINGTON — Now that Brandon Mueller has been given what he considers the opportunity of a lifetime, it's going to take more than a pandemic to blunt his enthusiasm.
Nevertheless, as Mueller lays the foundation for Illinois Wesleyan's inaugural season of men's volleyball in 2021, he'd prefer it if the coronavirus would step aside.
"This whole pandemic hasn't really helped the process," conceded Mueller, who was named the Titans' first coach last October. "It makes it difficult for some of these guys to get on campus. We're doing some virtual tours and things of that sort, but it's just not the same as walking on the campus and seeing the facilities."
Mueller hopes to recruit 12 to 14 players. Five recruits have already committed to make use of IWU's academic programs and its cathedral to sport, Shirk Center.
"I think it's an awesome arena that these young men are going to be excited about competing in," he said. "The Shirk Center is just a beautiful place."
The men's volleyball season begins in January, so the Titans will be sharing the main arena with the men's and women's basketball programs, both of which have won NCAA Division III national titles.
The 37-year-old Mueller, who helped Division III Springfield College (Mass.) win national crowns in 2002 and 2003, expects his Titans to work their way to national prominence.
"I think the main thing is getting the right guys here to start this whole thing," said Mueller, who said he wants competitive players unafraid of work.
"Hopefully, by the time they are juniors and seniors, we're definitely competing for conference championships. Hopefully, we're in the national championship picture and the top 10, top 15 in the nation."
Most of Mueller's volleyball life has been spent on the winning side of the net. He went 204-54-2 the past seven seasons at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School, guiding the Chiefs to the 2014 Class 2A girls state title.
"I kind of fell into a great situation there," said Mueller, who began his coaching career at his alma mater, Bartlett, going 78-61-3 in four seasons.
An outside hitter, Mueller set a still-standing Springfield College record for career kills with 1,604 under the guidance of Coach Charlie Sullivan, who has won 11 national crowns and served as an Olympic assistant coach.
"He's the best D3 coach ever," Mueller said. "He's just one of the brightest minds in the game. He's definitely taught me a lot. The key is relationships with your players, and how to communicate."
When Mueller needs to bounce volleyball ideas off someone, he has an in-home expert in wife Kelsey, who coaches at Normal West High School when not helping raise their 2½-month-old daughter, Brinley.
"We get to talk about volleyball and she understands what I'm talking about and I understand what she's talking about," he said. "We get to vent about different things and talk strategy. I just love supporting her. She's a great coach."
Mueller, a two-time national tournament MVP, isn't bad, either. He was inducted into Springfield College's Hall of Fame in 2018.
"It meant a lot," he said. "I was caught off guard when I got the call from my college roommate, who works there now. To be recognized as one of the best players to play at Springfield College in any sport is something I'm extremely proud of. It was a great college that gave me a lot."
In high school, Mueller was coached by John Breines.
"He'd always find a way to challenge me," said Mueller, who spent one season playing professionally in Germany.
Now Mueller is looking for players hungry for a challenge. IWU's 23-match, two-month-long regular season begins Jan. 16 at home against Benedictine.
"You are going to have to find some mentally tough guys who are willing to battle and take on a lot of adversity," said Mueller, whose primary recruiting grounds will be the Chicago suburbs, but he's also drawn interest from St. Louis area and Wisconsin players. One prospect will also play football at IWU.
"We have a couple guys who are really interested from California and also one who came to visit from Hawaii."
Two recruits have sent in enrollment deposits: 6-foot-1 outside hitter Michael Eastman of Chicago St. Ignatius and 6-1 libero Ethan Scott of Wheaton North.
"(Eastman) is an athletic guy who is fast and has really good ball control," Mueller said. "He has a great top spin serve that is hopefully going to get a lot of teams out of system. The best thing is I think he's a great teammate and somebody who can definitely take a leadership role.
"(Scott) has got that mentality to do anything to keep that ball up and keep it alive. He's another guy who is just a great teammate and somebody who is always trying to push others to get better."
Mueller believes fans of women's volleyball will appreciate the men's game, which is played with a net 8 feet high compared to 7-4 for the women.
"It's an exciting game with these guys, who are extremely athletic," he said. "It's really a fast-paced game. There are not a lot of rallies because these young men hit so hard and can terminate at a high level. I think it's something people around here should check out."
