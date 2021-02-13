Brovelli, Sosa spark Illinois Wesleyan women's victory

CHICAGO — Riley Brovelli's 12th career double-double featured 15 points and 13 rebounds Saturday as the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team defeated North Park, 55-48, in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play.

The Titans improved to 3-1 overall and in the CCIW, while the Vikings slipped to 3-3 and 3-3, respectively.

"We didn't play at our usual pace," Wesleyan coach Mia Smith said. "We looked hesitant to take open shots."

Kendall Sosa paced IWU with 18 points.

Jayla Johnson's 19 points were high for North Park.

"Our defense was average," said Smith. "A win is a win, but we need to know we have to earn our wins. Riley Brovelli had a good performance."

