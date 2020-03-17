Check out the College Report from Tuesday: Illinois Wesleyan's Kendall Sosa earns first-team All-Region honors

Illinois Wesleyan junior Kendall Sosa has earned D3hoops.com first-team All-Region honors, the organization announced Tuesday.
A Normal Community High School graduate, Sosa was a unanimous first-team all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin pick. She led the league in scoring at 21.3 points per game, while her 617 points rank second-most in IWU history. She eclipsed 1,000 career points in IWU's NCAA opening-round win over Berea.
A nominee for CCIW Player of the Year, Sosa also ranked in the league's top-10 in field goal percentage (3rd, 46.2), free throw percentage (3rd, 86.3), steals per game (t-5th, 1.8), 3-point field goal percentage (6th, 38.7), minutes per game (6th, 31.7) and assists per game (t-8th, 2.6),
A CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree, Sosa had five 30-point games. IWU finished with a 20-9 record and advanced to its fourth straight NCAA Tournament after winning the CCIW Tournament for the third consecutive season.
Gudaitis honored: IWU junior Quinn Gudaitis was named the CCIW pitcher of the week.
Gudaitis pitched a complete game in a 4-2 victory over previously unbeaten UMass-Dartmouth. He struck out 10 and allowed five hits.
Fulk, Wiegand win awards: IWU seniors Shelby Fulk and Ally Wiegand were named the CCIW player and pitcher of the week, respectively, in softball.
They led IWU to a 4-0 record at the Tucson Invitational Games. Fulk went 6-for-12 at the plate with two doubles and a pair of homers, while driving in nine over the four-game span.
Wiegand moved to 4-1 with two shutouts. She had six scoreless innings against Dickinson, striking out seven and allowing two hits. She fanned 12 in a 7-0 victory over Baldwin Wallace, giving her a school-record 21 shutouts.
CCIW picks Morton: IWU's Jimmy Morton was selected as the CCIW men's Golfer of the Week.
A sophomore, Morton shot rounds of 76-77-69 to finish third in a 69-man field at the Orlando Invitational. He helped the second-place Titans beat nine Division I teams.
EUREKA COLLEGE
Bennington lauded: Senior Dakota Bennington earned third-team D3Hoops.com's All-Region honors.
He was named a first-team All-SLIAC selection for the second year in a row after leading the league in scoring with 24.8 points per game while shooting 53.2% from the field.
Smith, Zeman tabbed: Eureka's Erin Smith and Adrianna Zeman were named the SLIAC pitcher and player of the week, respectively, for softball.
Smith, a senior, had a 0.76 ERA in two starts and four total appearances at the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic at Myrtle Beach last week. She pitched 18⅓ innings while allowing two earned runs, striking out eight and walking one.
Zeman, a junior, batted .522 while driving in seven runs and scoring eight times.