Check out the College Report from Tuesday: Illinois Wesleyan's Kendall Sosa earns first-team All-Region honors

Gudaitis pitched a complete game in a 4-2 victory over previously unbeaten UMass-Dartmouth. He struck out 10 and allowed five hits.

Fulk, Wiegand win awards: IWU seniors Shelby Fulk and Ally Wiegand were named the CCIW player and pitcher of the week, respectively, in softball.

They led IWU to a 4-0 record at the Tucson Invitational Games. Fulk went 6-for-12 at the plate with two doubles and a pair of homers, while driving in nine over the four-game span.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Wiegand moved to 4-1 with two shutouts. She had six scoreless innings against Dickinson, striking out seven and allowing two hits. She fanned 12 in a 7-0 victory over Baldwin Wallace, giving her a school-record 21 shutouts.

CCIW picks Morton: IWU's Jimmy Morton was selected as the CCIW men's Golfer of the Week.

A sophomore, Morton shot rounds of 76-77-69 to finish third in a 69-man field at the Orlando Invitational. He helped the second-place Titans beat nine Division I teams.

EUREKA COLLEGE