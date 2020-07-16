College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) puts off decision on status of fall sports until next week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin has decided to wait another week before deciding how fall sports will look in the league.

Illinois Wesleyan athletic director Mike Wagner said Thursday the presidents of the CCIW schools are waiting for an updated report from the NCAA on "Resocialization of Sport Guidelines" before making their decision.

The CCIW school presidents anticipated receiving the NCAA report earlier this week before their meeting on Thursday. When that didn't happen they put off making a decision on CCIW sports until next Thursday or Friday, according to Wagner.

Fall sports at IWU include football, women's volleyball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's swimming and men's and women's tennis.

The IWU football season opener at Franklin (Ind.) on Sept. 5 has already been canceled. The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, of which Franklin is a member, has decided to play only conference games.