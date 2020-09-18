 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College report 9/19/20: Rob Wuethrich, IWU golfers take first-round lead in Clarke Fall Classic
0 comments

College report 9/19/20: Rob Wuethrich, IWU golfers take first-round lead in Clarke Fall Classic

{{featured_button_text}}
New IWU primary logo

GALENA — Senior Rob Wuethrich fired a 1-under par 71 to lead Illinois Wesleyan's golf team into the lead after the opening round of the Clarke Fall Classic at Eagle Ridge Resort's North Course on Friday.

The Titans fired a 293 total with St. Ambrose in second at 314 in the eight-team field. 

IWU grabbed the first five individual places. Junior Jimmy Morton is second with a 73 followed by sophomore Bobby Beaubien (74), junior Will Nummy (75) and senior Justin Park (75). 

Other Titans in the top 10 are freshman Jack Bruening, tied for sixth after a 76, and senior Andrew Abel, tied for 10th with a 78.

The final round is set for Saturday.

+1 
ROB WUETHRICH 2020 HEDSHOT

Wuethrich
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News