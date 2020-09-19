 Skip to main content
College report 9/20/20: Bobby Beaubien leads IWU golfers to Clarke Fall Classic title
New IWU primary logo

GALENA — Sophomore Bobby Beaubien fired a 2-under par 70 on Saturday to claim medalist honors and lead Illinois Wesleyan's golf team to the Clarke Fall Classic title at Eagle Ridge Resort's North Course on Friday.

Beaubien's two-day 144 total was two strokes better than teammate Rob Wuethrich (75). It was the first college title for Beaubien.

The Titans fired a 295 on Saturday for a 588 total. St. Ambrose was second at 626 in the eight-team field. 

IWU grabbed the first five individual places. Junior Will Nummy was third (72-147), senior Justin Park fourth (75-150) and junior Jimmy Morton tied for fifth (78-151).

BOBBY BEAUBIEN 2020 HEDSHOT

Beaubien
