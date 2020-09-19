College report 9/20/20: Bobby Beaubien leads IWU golfers to Clarke Fall Classic title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GALENA — Sophomore Bobby Beaubien fired a 2-under par 70 on Saturday to claim medalist honors and lead Illinois Wesleyan's golf team to the Clarke Fall Classic title at Eagle Ridge Resort's North Course on Friday.

Beaubien's two-day 144 total was two strokes better than teammate Rob Wuethrich (75). It was the first college title for Beaubien.

The Titans fired a 295 on Saturday for a 588 total. St. Ambrose was second at 626 in the eight-team field.

IWU grabbed the first five individual places. Junior Will Nummy was third (72-147), senior Justin Park fourth (75-150) and junior Jimmy Morton tied for fifth (78-151).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.