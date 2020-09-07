College report: Jimmy Morton earns medalist honor as Illinois Wesleyan golfers cruise to victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHEELING, W. Va. — Jimmy Morton took medalist honors Monday to lead the way for Illinois Wesleyan's golf team to an easy victory in the NCAA Division III Fall Preview at Oglebay Resort & Conference Center.

Morton, a junior, fired a 2-under par 70 for a two-day total of 136 to edge teammate Rob Wuethrich (68) by a stroke as IWU swept the first six spots.

IWU shot 292 on the Jones Course for a 560 total. Transylvania finished at 620. Due to the limitations presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, this weekend's competition featured only IWU and Transylvania.

The Titans' Will Nummy was third (75-142), followed by IWU's Bobby Beaubien (68-145) who played as an individual. IWU's Justin Park was fifth (79-146) while Andrew Abel tied for sixth (78-148).

The Titans fired a school-record 268 total in Sunday's first round on the Palmer Course, led by Morton's 66.

Oglebay Resort & Conference Center will serve as host for the NCAA Division III National Championship in May.

