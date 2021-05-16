COVID-19 restrictions don't hurt IWU as Eash announces football recruiting class

BLOOMINGTON — Norm Eash admitted being "scared" about the recruiting process because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Illinois high schools not playing in the fall.
The Illinois Wesleyan head football coach's fears turned out to be unwarranted. In fact, quite the opposite occurred.
While still waiting for a couple more players to turn in all the paperwork, Eash expects to bring in a recruiting class of 60-plus from five different states that he feels is not only large in numbers but extremely talented as well.
"It (COVID-19) made everything so different. We had all the restrictions, but we worked hard," he said. "We started last summer in July getting kids on campus on a limited basis. We hit it every Monday, Wednesday, Friday in the fall when we had no games and continued in January and February.
"We couldn't go into schools or travel, but we had kids on campus maintaining the COVID restrictions. I think that was the deciding factor. I don't think all places did that. It was a time where kids really wanted to feel like they were wanted. Our staff did a great job recruiting such a large class."
Two players whom Eash believes could make an immediate impact this fall are quarterback Ryan Saxe of Fremd and cornerback Artist Benjamin of Loyola Academy.
Saxe, the son of former IWU baseball player Dave Saxe, was Eash's first commitment before Christmas. The IWU coach expects the 6-foot, 175-pound Saxe to battle sophomore-to-be Sage Shindler for the starting job for the Sept. 4 opener against Franklin at Tucci Stadium.
"I know we have Sage coming back and he had a good spring, but our quarterbacks who are here now know they have to compete and Ryan knows he has to compete," said Eash, whose team went 3-1 in a limited spring schedule of games and scrimmages. "There is an opportunity for him."
The same is true for the 6-2, 175-pound Benjamin.
"He's a lockdown corner and going to be an immediate impact player for us," said Eash.
Another player Eash expects to see on the field often this fall is Jarrett Crider. The speedy 5-10, 160-pound slot receiver/returner from Morton High School spent his first two years at CCIW rival North Central, playing for the Cardinals in the 2019 NCAA Division III championship game.
Crider, who was recruited by IWU coming out of high school, will have three years of eligibility.
The Titans wanted to shore up their depth at wide receiver and defensive back. In addition to Crider, Eash said 6-2, 175-pound Jonas Capek of Fenwick will give IWU a bigger receiving target on the outside. Eash also believes Charles Graefen of Lincoln-Way Central, Trevor Griffin of Andrew, Myles Kee of St. Louis Priory and Marx Noah of Prospect could become impact slot receivers.
Top defensive back recruits joining Benjamin are Jimmy Capecci of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Eddie Cisneros of Maine West, Anthony Lamantia of Cary-Grove, Sam Okewole of Tinley Park and Sam Schott of West Lafayette (Ind.).
The Titans stocked up their interior with nine offensive and 10 defensive linemen.
Central Catholic's Matt Wagner, the son of IWU athletic director Mike Wagner, is a 260-pound offensive lineman. Other top offensive line recruits include Caleb Helms of Hempstead (Iowa), Corey Krueger of St. Charles, Dylan Meyer of Minooka and Nate Rapplean of Fort Zumwalt (Mo.).
Dan Angelone of Bartlett, Zach McNees of Hillsboro (Mo.), Owen Phaby of Lincoln-Way East and Nick Pierce of Richards highlight the defensive line recruits. The linebacker group is headed by Nick Simester of Sterling and Paul Zunkel of McHenry. Zunkel's father, Nat, played for Eash in the 1990s.
IWU added only two quarterbacks. Besides Zaxe, Jack Friedewald of powerhouse Rochester played quarterback and wide receiver for the Rockets.
"We were very selective with our quarterback position and got the two we wanted, especially with Jack being able to swing if we want to," said Eash.
Markus Marshall of Chaminade Prep (Mo.) leads the running back recruits, while Chris Pittman of John Burroughs (Mo.) and Eric Watson of Bismarck-Henning are the top tight ends.
Besides Matt Wagner, other IWU recruits from the Pantagraph area include Heyworth wide receivers Gavin Hicklin and Alexander Littrel; Fieldcrest offensive lineman Travis Sunken; and Eureka kicker/wide receiver Nathaniel Leman.
IWU landed 11 recruits from Missouri, which was spearheaded by defensive coordinator Grant Caserta. However, Caserta has left IWU to take a job as linebackers coach at Division II Ferris State in his home state of Michigan.
Eash said he is still looking over resumes and searching for a new defensive coordinator.
The Titans also named their 2021 captains, all seniors, with center Jake Buhe, offensive tackle AJ Lust, defensive lineman Nick DeGregorio and linebacker Bo Neidbella.
