COVID-19 restrictions don't hurt IWU as Eash announces football recruiting class

BLOOMINGTON — Norm Eash admitted being "scared" about the recruiting process because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Illinois high schools not playing in the fall.

The Illinois Wesleyan head football coach's fears turned out to be unwarranted. In fact, quite the opposite occurred.

While still waiting for a couple more players to turn in all the paperwork, Eash expects to bring in a recruiting class of 60-plus from five different states that he feels is not only large in numbers but extremely talented as well.

"It (COVID-19) made everything so different. We had all the restrictions, but we worked hard," he said. "We started last summer in July getting kids on campus on a limited basis. We hit it every Monday, Wednesday, Friday in the fall when we had no games and continued in January and February.