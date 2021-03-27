Defense leads the way as Illinois Wesleyan gets first win by blanking Augustana

ROCK ISLAND — Illinois Wesleyan posted its first shutout over Augustana since 2009 by blanking the Vikings, 12-0, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game Saturday at Knowlton Athletic Complex.

"Our defense played really well. They got us the ball in great situations," said IWU head coach Norm Eash, whose team improved to 1-1. "To me it seemed like we were moving the ball down the field and doing everything but getting in the end zone."

IWU outgained Augustana, 273-124, in total yards. Linebacker Robert Neidbella paced the Titans with 10 tackles, while Mike Murphy recorded two of IWU's four sacks. Fernando Chavez and Mark Matos had interceptions for the Titans.

"Defensively up front we really controlled their offensive line," said Eash. "Mike Murphy, Nick DeGregario and Emmett Zima, those guys played really well."

Titan freshman quarterback Sage Shindler completed 19 of 35 attempts for 170 yards. Lucas Segobiano had seven receptions for 81 yards.

Hamid Bullie led IWU's rushing game with 92 yards on 27 carries. Anthony Marre added 51 yards on five carries.