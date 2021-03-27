Defense leads the way as Illinois Wesleyan gets first win by blanking Augustana

ROCK ISLAND — Illinois Wesleyan posted its first shutout over Augustana since 2009 by blanking the Vikings, 12-0, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football game Saturday at Knowlton Athletic Complex.
"Our defense played really well. They got us the ball in great situations," said IWU head coach Norm Eash, whose team improved to 1-1. "To me it seemed like we were moving the ball down the field and doing everything but getting in the end zone."
IWU outgained Augustana, 273-124, in total yards. Linebacker Robert Neidbella paced the Titans with 10 tackles, while Mike Murphy recorded two of IWU's four sacks. Fernando Chavez and Mark Matos had interceptions for the Titans.
"Defensively up front we really controlled their offensive line," said Eash. "Mike Murphy, Nick DeGregario and Emmett Zima, those guys played really well."
Titan freshman quarterback Sage Shindler completed 19 of 35 attempts for 170 yards. Lucas Segobiano had seven receptions for 81 yards.
Hamid Bullie led IWU's rushing game with 92 yards on 27 carries. Anthony Marre added 51 yards on five carries.
"It's great to get our first win. I thought we improved from last week, especially special teams," said Eash, as the Titans suffered a 38-28 loss to Millikin last week.
"Sage Shindler probably wasn't as sharp as he was last week. Hamid Bullie ran really, really hard and we gave him the ball 27 times. He'll be tired. Segobiano is emerging as that go-to guy, no doubt about that."
Augustana quarterback Alek Jacobs was 5 of 15 for 77 yards. The Vikings missed field goal attempts of 25 and 40 yards.
Andrew Stange's 39-yard field goal with 11:25 left in the second quarter gave IWU a 3-0 halftime lead.
Stange converted from 30 yards for his second field goal to put the Titans ahead, 6-0, late in the third quarter.
IWU's offense finally found the end zone when Shindler hit Segobiano with a 22-yard touchdown pass with 10:19 left. The conversion kick failed.
The Titans are off next week before playing their only home game this spring at 6:30 p.m. April 10 against North Park at Tucci Stadium.