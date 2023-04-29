BLOOMINGTON – Becoming a first-time head coach is challenging enough.

Yet not only is Brett Robbins taking over not one but two teams, the Bloomington High School graduate is starting both programs from scratch.

“I’ve got about 8,000 things on my plate,” said Robbins, who was hired to relaunch the Illinois Wesleyan men’s wrestling team and start the Titans women’s wrestling squad.

IWU will begin competing in men’s and women’s wrestling during the 2023-24 school year, bringing the number of sports supervised by athletic director Mike Wagner to 26.

“He’s going to be starting both programs, which is a big ask,” Wagner said. “But Brett had a great career here in town at Bloomington. He went to UNI (Northern Iowa) and had a lot of success there as a wrestler and has been coaching there. Mostly what stood out to me was not only his wrestling acumen, but how great of a person he is.”

A 2005 graduate of BHS, Robbins finished fifth in Class AA at 103 pounds in 2002 and second at 130 in 2004. After his wrestling career at UNI was over, he served the program as the strength coach, an administrative assistant and as a volunteer assistant coach.

“The opportunity to be a head coach was something that interested me for sure. Being in my hometown is important and familiar,” said Robbins. “I really appreciated Mike Wagner’s vision for how he wanted to build something special for wrestling. That was very appealing to me.”

Wagner spoke to a number of people familiar with Robbins.

“I got reached out to by several people even before contacting them about how great of a mentor he was for them,” Wagner said. “It’s not just about athletics, it’s about life in general. One of the things we take a lot of pride in is making sure our coaches put growing the individual and person first and foremost. I think Brett has those qualities to do that.”

While he won’t have full teams for the approaching season, Robbins is “reaching out to kids in recruiting to build a strong foundation for who is going to be here. I’m talking to a lot of (high school) seniors who are still deciding what they want to do. I’m doing a lot of club outreach and high school coaches trying to talk to as many people as I can right now.”

Robbins, who is moving to Bloomington along with wife Holli, daughter Nora and son Jack, won’t schedule dual meets for 2023-24 but Titans wrestlers will participate in open tournaments.

“I don’t feel comfortable with half a roster for dual meets,” he said. “After that we’ll get ready for a conference schedule. I think we can be competitive pretty quick, but there are a lot of things we have to do right.”

“It’s finding the right type of kid who loves the sport and wants to continue to get better. I want to build a strong foundation and a strong culture, get this thing built and do it the right way.”

Wagner believes the time is right for IWU to have men’s wrestling for the first time since 1985 and join a growing number of athletic programs who are adding women’s wrestling.

“We were looking to grow our opportunities for both men and women by adding more sports options,” he said. “Wrestling is really growing right now both on the men’s and women’s side. With women’s wrestling gaining in popularity, men’s wrestling has expanded even more.

"So we thought it would be great to restart our men’s program and add another opportunity for women.”

As a member of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, IWU will join North Central, Millikin, Augustana, Wheaton, Elmhurst and Carthage as CCIW teams with men’s wrestling programs.

The most recent CCIW Tournament also featured Lakeland (Wisconsin), Aurora, Concordia (Wisconsin) and Milwaukee School of Engineering as associate members for men’s wrestling.

The 2023 women’s CCIW Tournament had a five team field: North Central, Augustana, Carthage, Aurora and Lakeland.

Wagner acknowledges adding two wrestling programs will assist IWU with enrollment.

“A lot of it is about enrollment and trying to manage that the best you can. We try to help with that,” said Wagner. “You’re talking about 65-70 new students on Illinois Wesleyan’s campus.

"But it is also sports we felt like we can be successful in and give both boys and girls wrestlers in Illinois and across the country the opportunity to get a great education and still compete in the sport they love.”

To begin, IWU’s wrestling programs will practice at the former Bloomington YMCA now owned by Eastview Christian Church.

“They’ve been a great partner working with us. It’s one and a half miles from campus. We’ll be there for a little while as we build the program,” Wagner said. “We will be using one of the upper levels, the old weight room they had there. We’ll renovate that a little toward wrestling.”

The Titans will hold home wrestling events on Dennie Bridges Court inside Shirk Center. But Wagner has a goal of bringing Titans’ wrestling practice and competition under one roof.

“Our hope is to build a new facility here on campus within the next three to five years as we get our program started and going,” he said. “It depends on how fundraising goes, but we have the option of a standalone building or an add on to Shirk Center.

"That would be able to accommodate locker rooms and other things we need to add as we add and grow more programs.”

Photos: State Wrestling finals

Photos: State finals for IHSA Girls Indivual State Wrestling