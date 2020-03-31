Former Illinois Wesleyan standout Brady Rose has successful first professional season in Germany

With the loss of the 5-foot-8, ultra quick Cooper, Dusseldorf needed the 6-3 Rose to take over at point guard.

“I played point pretty much all the time. Sometimes I would slide over to two (guard),” Rose said. “I played so much point in college it was not much of an adjustment. I still played my same game.”

Rose starred for Dusseldorf over the season’s first 16 games. When Cooper came back, Dusseldorf chose to activate him for the final few games and made Rose inactive.

“The MVP of the league below the year before (Cooper) was already on the team,” said Rose. “Usually when a guy comes back, they plan to play him and let the other guy go. They were willing to pay both of us to be around. They wanted both of us there in case one of us got injured.”

Basketball Bundesliga is the top pro basketball league in Germany, followed by Pro A and then Pro B. Rose called the Pro B quality of play on the level of elite Division III or Division II basketball in the United States.