Former Illinois Wesleyan standout Brady Rose has successful first professional season in Germany

BLOOMINGTON — Brady Rose learned to love schnitzel and currywurst during a six-month stay in Germany.
In turn, the German Pro B basketball team in Dusseldorf quickly learned to appreciate Rose’s hearty appetite for scoring points.
Rose has returned home after a highly successful rookie season as a professional, earning a spot on the third team of the Pro B all-star squad.
“It was quite the experience, for sure, definitely something I’ll never forget,” Rose said. “I lived in Bloomington my entire life, even throughout my college career. It was quite an adjustment at first moving overseas.”
Rose adjusted quickly enough to average 18.9 points and 3.8 assists for Dusseldorf, Germany’s seventh-largest city with a population of over 600,000.
“There were little things you don’t really think about all that much,” said Rose. “Everything in the grocery store is in a different language. Luckily, I had a translating app on my phone. You put your camera over it, and it translates it for you. That made cooking a little easier.”
Rose, who finished his IWU career in 2019 as the No. 8 scorer in school history with 1,687 points, lived by himself in a small apartment with a mini refrigerator.
“I had to go grocery shopping three times a week, and I didn’t have a car,” he said. “I had to use public transportation and had to figure out how to get around. Once I figured it out, it was pretty easy. I had everything I needed.”
When Rose did dine out, he had plenty of Chinese and American restaurants like McDonald’s, Subway and Burger King to choose from. He did enjoy more traditional German fare of schnitzel, currywurst and potato pancakes along with a couple other specialties of Duetschland.
“They are famous for bread and their beer,” Rose said. “Some locally brewed stuff from Dusseldorf was really good. I loved going to the bakeries. What I miss most is their bread.”
Rose had a visitor in his father, Wesleyan coach Ron Rose. His mother Tina and grandmother came on a separate trip and former Titan teammate Tyler Burdine also came to see him in Dusseldorf. Rose traveled to Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and several German cities with family and friends by train.
Rose, who will celebrate his 24th birthday on April 28, joined the Dusseldorf roster after American guard DeShaun Cooper was injured. Pro B teams are allowed only one American player.
With the loss of the 5-foot-8, ultra quick Cooper, Dusseldorf needed the 6-3 Rose to take over at point guard.
You have free articles remaining.
“I played point pretty much all the time. Sometimes I would slide over to two (guard),” Rose said. “I played so much point in college it was not much of an adjustment. I still played my same game.”
Rose starred for Dusseldorf over the season’s first 16 games. When Cooper came back, Dusseldorf chose to activate him for the final few games and made Rose inactive.
“The MVP of the league below the year before (Cooper) was already on the team,” said Rose. “Usually when a guy comes back, they plan to play him and let the other guy go. They were willing to pay both of us to be around. They wanted both of us there in case one of us got injured.”
Basketball Bundesliga is the top pro basketball league in Germany, followed by Pro A and then Pro B. Rose called the Pro B quality of play on the level of elite Division III or Division II basketball in the United States.
“Our team was definitely a little bit run and gun. I didn’t feel like there was much of an adjustment as far as the speed of the game,” he said. “The shot clock is 24 seconds, so it was a little shorter possessions. We had our sets and plays we ran. But you run them once then it’s set a ball screen and go make a play.”
Rose got along well with his teammates and coach, who all spoke fluent English. Among his teammates was former Illinois State player John Wilkins, who has European citizenship.
“I learned how to greet people and how to say please and thank you (in German),” said Rose. “My teammates would teach me phrases here and there, but I’m not nearly fluent. I learned enough to get by.”
Rose, who ranks third in IWU history in free throw percentage (.846) and fifth in 3-pointers (237), had sterling shooting percentages of 56 overall and 43 from beyond the arc.
“I started off really hot. Then it was the law of averages,” he said. “I was definitely comfortable. There were a few different rules, but basketball is basketball.”
Rose would love to return to Germany next season.
“I want to play at the highest level so I hope I have the opportunity to move up to Pro A next year,” he said. “But things are pretty crazy. I’m sure it (the coronavirus pandemic) will impact teams financially.
"I’m not entirely sure what the offseason is going to look like as far as the player market. I’m still training like I’m going back. We’ll see what opportunities come and go from there.”
PHOTOS: Brady Rose's career night leads Illinois Wesleyan
111817-blm-spt-7iwuhoops
111817-blm-spt-8iwuhoops
111817-blm-spt-3iwuhoops
111817-blm-spt-2iwuhoops
111817-blm-spt-9iwuhoops
111817-blm-spt-10iwuhoops
111817-blm-spt-1iwuhoops
111817-blm-spt-6iwuhoops
111817-blm-spt-11iwuhoops
111817-blm-spt-12iwuhoops
111817-blm-spt-13iwuhoops
111817-blm-spt-4iwuhoops
111817-blm-spt-5iwuhoops
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!